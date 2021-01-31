Joplin residents will see a 24-cent increase in trash bills starting in April if the City Council on Monday approves the proposed contract extension for Joplin's residential trash pickup.
The contract extension was ordered by the council in response to concerns expressed by residents who did not want to lose the current service by Allied (Republic) Services. City staff had recommended a contract with Waste Corporation of America, but some residents objected because of complaints about that service in other nearby cities.
City staff worked out an agreement with Republic that will raise trash rates this year by 2% to $12.65 from $12.41. That is consistent with the 2% rate increases allowed under the five-year contract that is being extended. The price includes a 55-cent fee added to bills by the city to cover the city's costs for billing and collecting payments.
The monthly curbside recycling fee will go up a dime from $4.95 to $5.05 on top of the trash rate for those who subscribe to recycling.
If approved, the contract extension and new rates go into effect April 1.
The council had advanced the change in solid waste haulers on first reading Nov. 16 because WCA's bid was lower than Republic's, but it reversed the decision Dec. 7 by a majority vote after hearing overwhelming response of residents in favor of keeping Republic.
In other business, a resolution in support of a $400,000 state grant that would help pay costs to build the first phase of the high-priority Tin Cup Trail will be considered by the council.
The 1.6-mile trail is planned to connect Mohaska Trail with the trail system in the area of McIndoe Park and the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Wildcat Park.
The first phase of the trail is to begin at 32nd Street and St. John’s Boulevard. It is to go south to cross Tin Cup Creek and follow along the creek south to Valleyview Lane.
A resolution of council support is required for the grant application to be filed with the Missouri Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternatives Program.
TAP grants provide funding for projects that improve safe routes and accessibility for bicyclists and pedestrians, according to city documents.
The grant would be combined with $350,000 in existing funding from the city's parks and stormwater sales tax fund to construct the first phase.
The Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Transportation Plan designates the trail as a priority project. It also is one of the projects on the list recommended to be built with the parks and stormwater sales tax funding.
The council also will:
• Be asked to advance on first reading a contract for $450,600 with Allgeier, Martin and Associates for work on the first phase of a replacement project for the Interstate 44 interceptor sewer line project. The project is needed because of increased use experienced from Mercy Hospital and other development in south Joplin along with the anticipated addition of commercial use that is expected when the 32nd Street Place commercial, retail and housing project is built in the area of 32nd Street and Range Line Road.
• Consider final plat approval for the Thawakle subdivision to involve seven houses to be built on the northwest corner of 26th Street and Schifferdecker Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.