Planned construction of a Dollar General store on Zora Avenue drew opposition from neighbors recently, but Joplin City Council members said the zoning code did not permit them to block a site plan for the project.
A representative of the proposed store spoke to the City Council at a public hearing Monday. The store is to be built about 500 feet west of the intersection with St. Louis Avenue.
Chris Crowder of Kaw Valley Engineering Inc. in Kansas City, the civil engineer for the project, said the plan is designed to address some of the concerns previously expressed to city staff and the city's Planning and Zoning Commission by neighbors.
Crowder said there should not be bright lighting from the property disturbing nearby residents. There will be downward facing LED lighting to reduce light that could bother surrounding residents, and there will be a stormwater drainage system to reduce water runoff and treat stormwater.
The engineers also looked at installing a right turn-only exit from the parking lot for traffic control, but the traffic count did not warrant that under city and state specifications.
There is to be a shared entry and exit area with another commercial project that is planned next to the Dollar General site, according to city documents.
Residents opposed
The matter brought several residents out to testify against the site plan.
Tim Wilson said he is opposed to having a commercial site in that location because of increased traffic and dangerous driving along Zora Avenue. He also believed the store would be a draw to homeless people who would come from land around the nearby Frisco Greenway Trail to go to the store.
He described the presence of homeless people as "a significant issue in our city" and in the wooded areas around the trail. He claimed people using the trail have been harassed and assaulted by vagrants, including his wife. He alleged there is vandalism on the trails, including fires and unsightliness created by camps and trash strewn along the recreational trail.
"Not once have I thought the quality of my life would be enhanced if only I had a variety store close to my home," he told the council. He also cited a need for a plan to deal with issues surrounding the homeless.
David Sheffer, another neighbor, asked the council to consider the integrity of surrounding neighborhoods and what he said would be better use of the property that would enhance the Frisco Trail rather than the construction of another variety store. Residents said there were already four such stores within a few miles of the area.
Traffic noise and racing or speeding vehicles are already a problem on Zora in that area as well, neighbors said, and they believe the store will bring more traffic as well as more heavy trucks to make deliveries.
Resident Ken Hines said he understood the council may not have a lot of options "but you should give consideration to the appearance and optics of the building," including the use of landscaping to enhance the property.
"It's not like they can't afford to build a nicer building," with more pleasing aesthetics, he said.
Opponents said they also were concerned that security issues would be a concern in neighborhoods as transients came through the area to get to the store.
Hands tied
Council member Kate Spencer said she appreciates the citizens who came to speak and said she did not want to see a variety store built in the middle of the residential area. She said the council's hands were tied because the current zoning code does not provide options for nixing the site plan if it met all the requirements of the current code.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked the city manager if the Frisco Trail is the city's responsibility. The city's planning and development director, Troy Bolander, said the Joplin Trails Coalition owns the trail property and is responsible for maintenance.
Corporate spokesmen for the chain said they would have to look into the matter before commenting and no responses have yet been received by the Globe.
Robert Herbst, president of the Joplin Trails Coalition, said in an email response to Globe questions, said he is not opposed to the Dollar General store going in at Zora and St Louis.
"I would say that in the 30 years we have been an organization, we have had a handful of problems on the trail related to the homeless. There has been some trash dumped on the side of the trail but either Joplin or trail volunteers clean it up almost immediately," he said.
The organization's secretary and a former member of the Joplin Parks and Recreation board, Paul Teverow, said the that organization has been maintaining and improving Frisco Trail since 1992.
"I'd have to say that on balance, the problems mentioned have been few and far between. I bike the trail regularly, and rarely do I see much litter, nor do I see how anyone who uses the trail could say that it has become an eyesore. I know of only a couple of instances of assault along the trail. In each case, the Joplin Police Department took the incident very seriously and helped solve the crime," Teverow said.
Teverow said that trail volunteers and users have noticed more homeless people setting up campsites in the area. It's possible that some of them may have been responsible for two fires on the trail itself a few weeks ago, but only the residue of those incidents remain, he added.
New code coming
At the council meeting, Stinnett asked if the retail chain's current building proposal would not work under a new zoning code the council will be asked next month to approve.
City Planner Keegan Stanton said that is true. The materials such as metal siding and split-face block that is to be used on the exterior would not be permitted under the new code. It would require more glass around the building, and an entryway such as a setback or extension that would add interest to the look. It also would require more trees and landscaping on the parking lot.
"It doesn't change anything we're talking about tonight but it is huge for the future. We're tied to an administrative function," Stinnett said, adding that the new code in the future "will mean a great deal to the community."
Councilman Gary Shaw expressed his concern because he has been contacted by some of the members of his church and others who objected to plan for the property, but said, "There are just times our hands our tied."
Councilman Keenan Cortez said the variety stores offer convenience but that the store owners or corporation "needs to do better at taking care of its stores."
The council voted 6-2 to approve the site plan. Spencer and Councilman Mark Farnham cast the two votes against approval. One council member, Christina Williams, was absent.
