There's a house in Joplin that has strings of lights around around the roof, the porch, and also on the fences out front, as well as on a playhouse for children. There is also a large lighted wreath.
The estimate? About 2,000 bulbs have been used for the holiday display.
The owners of this house have been named the winner of the Globe's annual Home Holiday Lighting and Decorating Contest. So who are they, and where can you find their display?
Learn more online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- Details about the new Missouri state treasurer, appointed by Gov. Mike Parson earlier today.
- An announcement by the Carthage Board of Education about the school district's new superintendent.
- Coverage of today's awards ceremony for winners of the Downtown Joplin Alliance's annual Holiday Window Decorating Competition.
Have a good Tuesday night. Stay warm!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.