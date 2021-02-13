The secret to a long and happy marriage is more than simply saying, "Yes ma’am," — it’s about learning how to work together and make compromises, say Charles Sweeney, 80, who’s celebrating more than 50 years with his wife, Lorena, 81, this Valentine’s Day.
“Listen to your wife,” Charles said jokingly. “But no, it’s give and take. You have your ups and downs. No marriage is perfect. It has to be worked out, and we were both close to 30 when we got married. We were set in our ways and still are in a lot of ways, but we had to give and take there to make things work, and if we didn’t, we wouldn’t be here today. No matter what you do, you have to work together.”
The love birds are coming up on their 52nd wedding anniversary on March 16. They have two daughters — Cari and Lori — and one grandchild. Lorena said now that their children are older, it gives them more time together, often working jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Charles said they’ve really had the opportunity to grow closer.
“I think the older you get, the more you feel like it’s him and I together,” said Lorena. “For years when the daughters were growing up and the grandson, you spend a lot of time with them. But now, it’s the two of us, and we spend more time together.”
Charles and Lorena both worked at Foremost Dairy on Fourth Street in Joplin, which is how they met. It wasn’t until three or four years later that he asked her to be his date to a wedding for a co-worker. Long story short, they hit it off.
“A woman in accounts payable was getting married, and I didn’t have anybody to take," Charles said. "She didn’t have anybody, so I asked her. The next thing I know, we’re at (Pichler’s) Chicken Annie’s, we’re doing this and we’re doing that. It’s been a wonderful life.”
The first date was for the wedding in August, and they married the following March. For Valentine’s Day, the two plan on going out to lunch and then relax at home.
Heart procedures
Earlier this week, Charles and Lorena said they can’t help but feel like teenagers again after they both received a life-saving heart procedure called transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, at Freeman Health System in 2019.
The procedure specifically helps men and women suffering from severe aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the valve inside the heart’s aorta, which is the main artery that carries blood away from your heart to the rest of your body.
By inserting a replacement valve inside the aorta, pushed up to the chest cavity by a vein located in the upper thigh, surgeons are able to complete the surgery while the heart remains pumping, eliminating the need for a heart-lung machine. The procedure takes an average of 45 minutes to two hours and is done under general anesthesia.
Lorena had her surgery in June 2019 and is an avid walker. She walks about 2 miles a day. But eventually, she could no longer walk the full distance and had to quit. The doctors recommended the TAVR procedure, and she didn’t want to go through it at first, after seeing how rough open heart surgery was for Charles about 22 years ago.
“I had seen what Charles had went through with his open heart (surgery), and finally, it came down to the point where I knew something had to be done,” she said. “I agreed. When they were doing the testing, they weren’t 100% sure they were going to be able to do that procedure and might have to do open heart, and I was just petrified even though I knew it was the right thing to do.”
It only took a week for her to bounce back after the procedure, Lorena said, and recommended TAVR to anyone who may need it.
“I feel great today, and anytime the weather is where I can, I get out and walk 2 miles a day now, no problem,” said Lorena
While Lorena was undergoing TAVR in June, Charles suffered a heart attack. Tests showed he too needed a TAVR operation.
“My time was running out,” said Charles.
The surgery was scheduled a few months later in October at Freeman. Charles said he can tell a world of difference. The recovery time was a lot quicker than with his open heart surgery.
He was able to mow the lawn with a push mower six months later.
“I’ve felt great since then,” he said.
Dr. John Cox, cardiologist at Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute in Joplin, performed both of their TAVR procedures. He said heart surgery is not a simple thing to recover from because the bones and muscles have to heal.
So after seeing how well Lorena and Charles have done, Cox said he’s delighted to have played a pivotal role in their health: "To have success stories where people are unable to walk and suddenly they’re back to their 2-mile walk or out mowing their grass, it’s very gratifying.”
