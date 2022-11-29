Workers are putting the finishing touches on the new Jasper County Courts Building at 633 S. Pearl Ave. in Joplin in preparation for an open house Friday, Jan. 6, and a full opening Monday, Jan. 9.
Jasper County Western District Commissioner Darieus Adams said the building is almost 95% complete.
“We’re just going through the punch list and doing all the last-minute details,” Adams said. “We’ve been granted a temporary occupancy permit, which allows us to start moving furniture and those kinds of things, so we’ll be able to start slowly progressing over there over time.”
Adams said the supply chain issues that have delayed other large construction projects haven’t had a huge impact on the $35 million courts building, although they have reared their head when it comes to some of the electronics for the building.
“As we’re all painfully aware, those have been harder to get, and we had to delay a little bit because of that,” Adams said. “The audiovisual equipment for the courts and electronic automated locks and parts you need for the elevators, alarms and sensors, those kinds of things have been an issue. That area, the electronics, touches a whole lot of the project, so we’ve just had to wait on that.”
Courts transition
The Jasper County District Court and court bailiffs will face the most complicated transition in the move from the outdated courts building.
Jasper County Courts Administrator Erik Theis said judges have not scheduled any court cases or hearing for two weeks from Dec. 26 to Jan. 6 to allow time to move and retrain on some of the electronics and other systems in the new building.
“There will still be court being held at the courthouse in Carthage but not in Joplin because of the move,” Theis said. “It’s not a situation like a snow day or anything like that where there was court scheduled and the judges had to move it. The judges knew this was going to occur, so they just didn't schedule any cases.”
He said that two weeks will be a time to move the judges' courtrooms and offices to the new building and train all personnel on any new equipment or technology.
Jasper County Court Clerk Melissa Holcomb said anyone needing to file court papers starting Dec. 27 should be ready to file them at the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage.
Holcomb said the plan is to reopen the court clerk’s office in Joplin on Jan. 9 with the rest of the offices in the Courts Building.
Sheriff Randee Kaiser, who also supervises the court bailiffs, said bailiffs and deputies will need to train on the new systems and ways to get inmates from the basement of the new courts building to the courtrooms.
Other offices
• December is a busy time for the Jasper County collector’s office as residents scramble to pay property taxes before the end of the year.
Jasper County Collector Steve McIntosh said the Joplin collector’s office will remain open for normal business hours through Saturday, Dec. 31, then close until they complete the move into the new courts building.
“That could be a week, it could be two weeks, but we’ll have the Carthage office open should anyone need to transact any business,” McIntosh said. “Once we’re totally settled in in Joplin, we’ll close the Carthage office to completely remodel that location. I’ve been told that will take about a week.”
• Voter registration takes place at the Jasper County clerk’s office, which has locations in the courthouse in Carthage and in the Joplin Courts Building. The registration deadline for the April municipal and school board election is March 8.
County Clerk Charlie Davis said he will move the Joplin clerk’s office from the old building to the new one on the week of Dec. 27. The Joplin office office will open Jan. 9.
Davis said while the Joplin office is closed, people can still register to vote or conduct other business at the clerk’s office in Carthage. They can also register to vote online at the Missouri secretary of state’s website at https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.
• Jasper County Assessor Lisa Perry said it won’t take long to move the assessor’s office in Joplin, but it may have to close for a day or so between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6.
She said county assessments will go out in the mail Dec. 31 and that anyone needing to do business with her office can come to Carthage if the Joplin office is closed.
Commented
