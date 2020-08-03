While officials with Joplin schools prepare for the Aug. 24 start armed with a number of antivirus measures, Joplin COVID-19 cases are at the lowest level seen in several weeks.
Dan Pekarek, the assistant city manager and city health director, said at a city briefing Monday that the city has 31 active cases in isolation, down from a peak of 83 on July 6. That brings total cases experienced since March to 391.
Of those, 21 have resulted in death and 345 are considered recovered or inactive. All of those who died were residents of Spring River Christian Village, a long-term care and assisted living center in Joplin.
The two local hospitals, Freeman and Mercy, had a combined total of 27 COVID-19 inpatients Monday, Pekarek said; among those cases, two Joplin residents are hospitalized with the virus.
"The active cases are decreasing, so the number of cases we have been having to keep in isolation has been going down since about the beginning of the second week of July," Pekarek said.
Health officials in Jasper and Newton counties on Monday also reported additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Four deaths were reported by the Newton County Health Department. The patients ranged in age from 50 to 90 years old, and all of them had been hospitalized battling COVID-19 symptoms. The department did not release the genders or cities of residence of the patients. The deaths bring the county's total to 10.
The Jasper County Health Department reported the deaths of three Carthage residents, with COVID-19 being a significant contributor to their deaths, according to a news release. The patients were all women in their late 80s and were residents at Carthage Health and Rehab. The deaths bring the county's total to nine.
The Jasper and Newton county totals do not include deaths reported by the Joplin Health Department, which handles all deaths in the city limits regardless of county. That brings the two-county total of COVID-19 deaths to 40.
20- to 39-year-olds
The Joplin City Council enacted a mask ordinance on July 8 after the number of active cases reached 83. Since then, the average of new cases per day has dropped from eight to 4.9, Pekarek said.
While most of those who have died were over the age of 60, the highest age category of those who have tested positive for the disease is 20 to 39, Pekarek said.
"So it is those people who are out there and active in the community" who are the most exposed to infection, he said.
There were 535 people from Jasper and Newton counties who were tested by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, aided by the National Guard, at Ozark Christian College last week. Pekarek said 406 of those people were Jasper County residents and that 25 tested positive. There were 90 from Newton County, and nine had positive results. That resulted in a 7% positivity rate between the two counties.
"That's good news," Pekarek said. "That's better news than we had before, when the positivity rate was 12%."
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez said of the numbers, "I want to say good job. Good job, Joplin. ... Our numbers are getting markedly better. The curve is flattening, and that isn't anything that's happening here at City Hall. That's because of you wearing your mask," observing social distancing and washing hands, Cortez said.
He said he was asking residents to continue those precautions.
He said the city's free mask distribution continues. Masks may be picked up at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.; the Joplin Police Department, 303 E. Third St.; and Joplin Fire Department stations at 2825 W. 13th St., 3402 S. Main St., and 5302 W. 32nd St.
People also can obtain masks for neighbors or others who need them, Cortez said.
School plans
City staff has worked with Joplin School District officials on the plan to restart schools. Superintendent Melinda Moss said details of the district's plan for the fall semester are available at joplinschools.org.
The plan calls for students to wear masks. Desks and work tables have been configured for social distancing, but it was not possible because of the number of students to have all desks 6 feet apart. Last week, the school board approved a reopening plan that will have all elementary and middle school students attend every day. Joplin High School students will attend classes on alternating days with virtual work on the days they are not on campus. The schedule on what days they will be on campus will be determined by last name, and families whose children have different last names can contact the school to arrange for them to attend on the same day, Moss said.
Some special education students and other also will attend every day. Details are in the plans on the school district website.
Online classes for students or teachers who have to quarantine will be available.
"We have heard from some of our families that they do not feel safe returning their students. This can be for a myriad of concerns, and we respect that," Moss said. Virtual school is offered for those families. The superintendent asked parents to review the reopening plan and notify the school district by Thursday if they choose virtual learning.
Volunteers and parents will not be allowed inside school buildings as part of the district's sanitizing considerations.
High school enrollment for students new to the district begins Aug. 10. Moss said it would be helpful to have the student's transcript from the last school available for enrollment.
Practices and tryouts for student athletes begin Aug. 10 for high school students and Aug. 17 for middle school.
The Joplin versus Webb City football game, which Moss said draws a large crowd, is scheduled for Aug. 28. The district is considering how to host spectators in view of the need for social distancing or other virus precautions. More information on that will be announced later.
