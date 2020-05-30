Joplin crowd gathers to raise awareness about police brutality, racism in justice system

A crowd demonstrating on behalf of black Americans who they said have too often been victims of police brutality grew to nearly 150 people Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Seventh Street and Range Line Road.
One of the organizers, Geralyn Russell, of Joplin, said, "I have been wanting to do a protest for a long time, considering all the lives that have been lost to police brutality.
"It has been a long time coming," she added. "The reason we are here today is to shed light on our justice system."
Chanting "black lives matter," "no justice, no peace," and "I can't breathe," they waved posters with the name of George Floyd and others they said have been victims of excessive force and police brutality.
Many people who passed through one of Joplin's busiest intersections shouted support through their car windows and honked horns in solidarity.
"Something has to be done about police brutality," said Jamie Johnson, of Carthage, who attended the rally. "He (Floyd) was already handcuffed and on the ground. There is no reason why he had to have them kneel on his neck. ... Something has to happen."
Organizers said they plan to move their rally to City Hall later this afternoon.
Floyd, a black man, was handcuffed and pleading for air as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck Monday. His death has touched off protests across the country this week, the Associated Press reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
