Applications will be accepted in upcoming weeks for event and attraction marketing grants offered by the Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Grants will be awarded later this year for up to $25,000 for events taking place in 2023. The money is to be used to fund advertising and marketing to draw visitors to Joplin.
“The best use of these funds, by either an event or an attraction, is to expand their marketing reach into markets they may not otherwise be able to reach," said CVB Director Patrick Tuttle in a statement. “Whether for an event or attraction, the stronger applicants will be those who show the ability to attract visitors from 70-plus miles outside of Joplin and generate an overnight stay or retain a visitor in the area for three hours or greater.”
The advisory board will consider the most effective uses of the money to include marketing sports events, entryway beautification, special events, festivals, celebrations and other related activities designed to promote the city.
Those who intend to submit an application must attend a required meeting before completing the request. At that meeting, information will be given about the CVB's efforts to promote Joplin as a tourism destination and explain changes that have been made to this year’s grant program.
Meeting options will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, or 9 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at the CVB office in City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
The CVB allocates $110,000 for the program derived from the city's hotel/motel tax. The CVB's advisory board will meet in July to review the applications and decide the amount of funding to allocate.
During the board’s review, applicants may make a short presentation detailing their marketing plans/needs in support of their application.
Advisory board recommendations are forwarded to the Joplin City Council for final approval and adoption into next year’s budget.
Completed grant applications with any supporting documentation are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.
A complete list of eligibility requirements, guidelines and the application are available on the Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureaus web site at www.VisitJoplinMO.com, at the CVB office, or by calling Tuttle at 417-625-4789.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.