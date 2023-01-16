An assessment of regional tourism impact along with identification of opportunities and needs to increase tourism will be sought by the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Patrick Tuttle, director, will ask the City Council at its meeting Tuesday night for authorization to commission a study to conduct that assessment.
He will propose a contract with the firm of Conventions, Sports & Leisure International LLC at a cost of $111,608. That was the middle price of three proposals submitted by tourism consultants, but those who participated in the selection agreed that the firm's proposal would fulfill their goals in assessing the market.
In addition to the convention bureau advisory board, representatives of the Joplin Sports Authority's board of directors and the Southwest Missouri Lodging Association assessed the candidates, according to city documents.
One of the conclusions sought from the study is the impact of group travel on the region.
Tuttle reports that such a study has never been done in the 33 years that the city of Joplin has been doing tourism marketing.
Among the information provided by the assessment, the consultant conducting the study will be asked to determine how a higher number of tourism guests would contribute to room nights sold at local hotels as well as add to business at restaurants and retail stores.
The consultant will be expected to survey key stakeholders about how different venue concepts meet their needs. The survey should also poll stakeholders about support for various financing models including increasing the current hotel-motel tax.
Additionally, the study should prioritize the needs for any venues to serve tourism and should identify funding and the roles of the various groups involved in tourism marketing.
In other business, the council will consider:
• Approval of a payment of $23,891 to Central Square Technologies for purchase of a software time clock system to record the working hours of city employees. The city has been issuing paper time sheets.
• A purchase order to Vikings Cives Midwest for $239,596 to buy a 2024 International dump truck with snowplow and salt spreader.
• Appointment of board members for the 510 Range Line Community Improvement District.
The council will vote on whether to hold a closed session to consult with a city attorney on a legal issue and a real estate matter.
