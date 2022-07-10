Incoming kindergarten and first-grade students are invited with their parents to attend a school bus camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Joplin High School, 2104 Indiana Ave.
The free camp, a come-and-go event, is designed to introduce young students to school bus safety in a fun and memorable environment, school district officials said. Children will visit different stations to participate in safety lessons, games, a bus ride, street-crossing exercises and more. Families should plan on spending about two hours at the camp to attend the series of stations.
No registration is required to attend. Children from all area schools are invited, regardless of residency or school enrollment status.
“Bus safety is important in every district,” said Eloise O’Reilly, the event organizer and a bus diver for Joplin Schools, in a statement. “When kids know and follow the bus rules, it cuts down on distractions for the driver and helps keep all of our students safe.”
MoCHIP, the Missouri Child Identification and Protection Program, will provide free child fingerprinting and ID card services. Free hot dogs and goodie bags will be provided; ice cream will be available for purchase.
Children also will have the chance to interact with Buster the Talking School Bus, a remote-operated, mobile tool equipped with a public address system that is designed to be used for educational events and training.
Buster was sponsored by Fletcher Toyota, the Missouri Masonic Home and Fellowship Lodge No. 345.
“Joplin Schools is grateful for our wonderful community partners who were willing to help fund Buster,” said Dorothy Alsenz, the district’s community development coordinator, in a statement. “Buster gives us the ability to interact with our students in new and engaging ways to help them remember bus safety tips from bus camp and at school assemblies.”
A ribbon cutting to recognize Buster’s sponsors and donors will take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Joplin High School, prior to the start of the bus camp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.