If things go according to plans, at least two of the medical marijuana dispensaries licensed for Joplin will be open for business in December or January, on the heels of those that have opened in the past few days in St. Louis and Kansas City.
Dispensaries in Missouri are opening two years after voters approved a constitutional amendment in November 2018 allowing for a program that is being overseen by the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
"The implementation of this program has been efficient yet thorough,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of the department, said in a news release. “Much has been said in recent months of how rigorous our compliance processes are, and Missourians should be assured that this industry will be well regulated, just as Article XIV and Missouri voters envisioned.”
So when can patients expect to see a dispensary opening in Southwest Missouri?
Missouri Made Marijuana LLC, which is setting up shop in the former Payless Shoe Store at 1502 S. Range Line Road, hopes to open in December, according to Randy Black, co-owner. He said the company will have five dispensaries, a grow house and a production-manufacturing operation in several states.
"We're hoping to get going here as soon as we can," Black said. "We're aiming to be done with all of the furniture and fixtures in the next two weeks. But you never know. We're running as fast and hard as we can. I want to open on my birthday, Dec. 12."
The next step is to complete renovations at the 3,000-square-foot building in the next few weeks, and then the company can request its commencement inspection from the state, one of the final pieces of the puzzle.
"We have to get all of our remodels done, and then the state will come and make sure everything is right," Black said. "We're scheduling our inspection with the state about 30 days from now. We'll be open once the state lets us and when we have product."
Missouri Made Marijuana will sell a full range of products, including marijuana edibles and extractions. This is the group's first operation in Missouri.
"We're tremendously excited, and we're ready to bring our product, our brand, the thing we've been working on for the last six years to the patients in Missouri," Black said.
A medical marijuana dispensary named Shango also is to open soon at 2401 E. 32nd St. in Joplin. Shango is a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary license holder in several states, including Oregon, Washington and Nevada.
Julie Belk, vice president of medical affairs and a certified registered nurse anesthetist specialist in Springfield, told the Globe on Tuesday that the company is hoping to see a similar turnout of patients in both Joplin and Springfield. Approximately 1,000 to 2,000 people in Jasper County have patient cards, according to state data.
“We’re hoping to have very strong demand down here because the patient numbers are way above than what the state had predicted,” said John Price, a lawyer in Springfield who serves as general counsel for Shango in Joplin.
Shango is still a work in progress. Construction started in August, with the goal to finish renovations over the next three to four weeks. The official opening of Shango is expected in January 2021 when product is more readily available.
“We’re getting excited since we’re so close,” Belk said. “We’re hopeful that we can get things up and rolling soon when we can get product. We would like to open sooner, but each week I call people and reach out, (and) it seems like the timeline keeps getting pushed back.”
A Shango sign is now up near the 32nd Street location, and the team is ready to hit the ground running with mail advertising and a web presence once construction is complete. Price said they hope to explore advertising a month before opening to help get their name out to the community.
“Once we get our final date when we think our build-out will be complete, then we’ll request the beginning of commencement, and usually that can take up to 30 days,” Belk said. “It depends on the state. It’s a bit of a process.”
With 192 dispensaries licensed, the Department of Health and Senior Services expects most to be open in the coming months.
“A tremendous amount of work has occurred by the licensed facilities and our team to get us to this point, and we continue to hear from more facilities that they are ready or almost ready for their commencement inspection,” Lyndall Fraker, director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation, said in a news release. “We look forward to seeing these facilities open their doors to serve patients and caregivers.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has launched an interactive map to show which medical marijuana dispensaries have been approved to operate. The list is updated daily and can be found at https://bit.ly/3mipW8P. Information about the program can be found at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.
