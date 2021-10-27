The Joplin School District is about to mark the completion of a construction project at Kelsey Norman Elementary School.
With everything finished except a ceremony to celebrate, an update on the project for the Joplin Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting lasted all of 16 seconds.
“Kelsey Norman just got our city inspection last week and a walk-through with Dale Brooks (fire marshal with the Joplin Fire Department)” on Monday, said Aaron Hight, senior project manager for Crossland Construction Co., in his remarks to the board. “(We) got his blessing, so we are good to go on Kelsey Norman.”
The 9,000-square-foot addition is on the north side of the existing school. It will hold kindergarten classrooms measuring 1,100 square feet apiece, “think tank” areas for small group work or meetings, a large collaborative area and classrooms dedicated to the special education department and Title I reading programs.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school is set for 10 a.m. Friday.
At Dover Hill, where a new elementary school is being built to replace the aging Columbia and West Central schools, work has shifted to “a whole lot of stuff that the Joe Blow public can’t see,” Hight said.
Crews are pouring concrete, including at least a quarter of the Federal Emergency Management Agency shelter area on Tuesday alone, totaling approximately 80 yards of concrete, he said. Footings are done in the easternmost part of the building.
Weather permitting, the first slab pour is scheduled for Nov. 8, Hight said. Structural steel is expected to arrive at the site Nov. 12, with plans to begin erecting it Nov. 15. The precast shelter also will arrive by Nov. 15, while the metal decking will arrive Nov. 29, he said.
“You’ll see a lot of action this coming month,” he said.
Hight said crews plan to start work on curbs and gutters, typically a feature that is addressed later in the process, because of how much there will be to do — roughly 3,000 linear feet.
The district and the Missouri Department of Transportation have begun to adjust the new right-turn lane from Main Street onto Murphy Boulevard. The bulk of that work should take place next week, with the lane opening to traffic after about seven days, Hight said.
Both construction projects are funded by a $25 million bond issue approved by voters in June 2020.
