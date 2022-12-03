A Joplin doctor, Heather D. Stelling, 55, pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to providing false information in order to receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements to which she was not entitled, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Missouri.
Stelling waived her right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David Rush to one count of making a false statement relating to health care.
According to the statement:
Stelling owned and operated Stelling Pain Management in Joplin. According to the plea agreement, Stelling continued to practice medicine from Sept. 12-24, 2018, despite believing that her medical license was suspended during that time.
Under state law, a Missouri licensed physician who fails to file or fails to pay any Missouri state tax for three years can face license suspension. The Missouri Department of Revenue erroneously informed Missouri’s Board of Registration for the Healing Arts that Stelling had failed to file and/or pay state income taxes. Stelling was informed that, in order to avoid her license being suspended, she needed to obtain a certificate of tax compliance from the department by Sept. 12, 2018, which she failed to do. Stelling’s license to practice medicine was erroneously suspended on Sept. 12, 2018.
On Sept. 24, 2018, the Department of Revenue provided the Board of Registration for the Healing Arts with a certificate of tax compliance, Stelling’s license was reinstated, and her suspension was subsequently expunged.
"Stelling knew that Medicare and Medicaid would not pay claims for services rendered to beneficiaries while her license was suspended. In order to receive payment, she billed Medicare and Medicaid for services rendered to beneficiaries while she believed her license was suspended by falsely claiming dates of service outside the period of her suspension. Stelling altered the dates of service in her patient’s records to conceal that the service had been rendered when she believed her license was suspended."
According to the U.S. attorney's office, Stelling altered at least 24 of her patient records to make it appear as though she had not treated the patient during the time that she believed her medical license was suspended.
"Stelling billed Medicare and Medicaid for these services, knowing that the services were supported, in part, by false statements she had made in the patients’ records."
As a result of Stelling’s conduct, Medicare and MO HealthNet (Missouri’s Medicaid program) paid $146,026 in claims they otherwise would not have paid.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, Stelling must pay $127,750 in restitution to Medicare and $18,276 in restitution to MO HealthNet.
Stelling is subject to a sentence of up to five years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.
