This past year was a good one for Joplin's downtown.
One of the largest investments in recent memory — more than $30 million to build a new courts building — began. Supporters of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex envisioned along Seventh Street announced a milestone — they exceeded their original $16 million goal; ground was broken earlier this month. And consultants also put together a $25 million vision for Memorial Hall that is being reviewed by the Joplin City Council.
Other businesses and developers also announced plans for historic properties, including a "good, stout" building at the the corner of Second Street and Joplin Avenue, where Tony Anderson, of Miami, Oklahoma, put in some lofts upstairs and left space for a retailer on the ground floor.
Lennons, an upscale women’s clothing store that was first established three years ago, relocated to that ground floor in August.
Building a brick-and-mortar location on Range Line Road or becoming a tenant inside Northpark Mall never appealed to her, said owner Kristen Anderson.
“We’ve actually been approached by the mall for a spot there ... but that was never really our business style,” which is centered around selling premium clothing brands to downtown district shoppers, she said. “We like the idea of creating a unique space and making (Lennons) what we always wanted it to be. Downtown (Joplin) allowed us to do that.”
The type of clientele the boutique attracts, Anderson continued, “they’re not really mall shoppers. I feel like they’re grown away from that. They don’t like to venture out to Range Line.”
Anderson choosing downtown Joplin comes as no surprise to Lori Haun, executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance. People are, indeed, moving back to city centers, she said, “living in older, dense neighborhoods and revitalizing downtowns" and helping the area find its “own flavor and flair.” This mirrors a nationwide trend.
“Businesses are not just moving downtown from the mall. Big-box stores are closing. Consumers have changed. The types of shopping experience they desire is different, and big-box and chain stores don’t supply that. Consumers now can have anything delivered to their door in two days, so if they shop in person, they want the entire transaction to be an experience,” Haun said. “Mom-and-pop shops in downtown offer that. They know your name, they know what size shoe your kid wears, they call you when something special arrives that you'd love. You get to window shop along the way while enjoying the flowers and breezes.
“It’s not about price,” she continued. “It’s about community. They understand their dollars make their community.”
The next five years
Joplin’s downtown district has come a long way since 2007, Haun has noted. Back then, Main Street was 70% vacant. In 2019, that same area is below 10% vacancy. Also, downtown residents spend 40% of their income with the surrounding downtown businesses, which is why the area and its historic buildings appeal to retailers.
Joplin officials are anticipating around 300 apartments and an estimated $120 million in construction/renovation projects over the next five years in downtown, Haun recently told the Globe.
“Financially speaking, if we look at property tax and sales tax revenues per acre, historic downtowns and historic neighborhoods are much higher generators than big-box stores with giant parking lots surrounding them,” Haun said. “Also, the infrastructure for downtown has a much longer lifespan as we now see with 100-plus-year-old buildings being rehabbed and brought back to life, whereas big-box buildings typically have about a 20-year lifespan. Small businesses typically do not require large public investments to get off the ground, either, while many large retailers require huge tax abatements and TIFs to open.”
Route W
According to Joplin historian Brad Belk, the evolution and development of Range Line Road played a key role in businesses moving away from downtown beginning decades ago.
In 1935, Range Line Road was two lanes of gravel known as Route W, he said. By 1959, it was a paved four-lane road with direct access to Interstate 44, which helped fuel its subsequent commercialization.
Construction of what became known as Sears Plaza at Seventh Street and Illinois Avenue was a first blow to Joplin’s downtown commercial district, with Sears moving there in 1956 after nearly three decades downtown. Belk said the popularity of the individual car coupled with the loss of public transportation and train services ending in 1955, “added to the demise of the intercity commercial district."
The Bel Aire Shopping Center opened in 1965 on Range Line Road. Seven years later, a 600,000-square-foot mall opened to much public fanfare. Newman’s department store, which had served residents for 62 years from its downtown location at Sixth Street and Pearl Avenue, relocated to become an anchor store there. Sears also later moved there. Other downtown casualties included Zale’s Jewelers, Ramsay’s and J.C. Penney, Belk said.
One that didn’t get away
One downtown business that refused to uproot and move east during the exodus was Pearl Bros. True Value Hardware.
According to store owner Harold Berger, the business has been at 617 S. Main St. since 1964.
The mall back then “had everything under one roof, and that appealed to some people,” Berger said, “but we’ve been in downtown a long time, and a lot of people like parking near the door instead of walking, they like to be able to get in and out quickly, they like the customer service we provide. All of that we can give people — back then and today.”
Pearl Bros. has been part of downtown Joplin for more than a century. A store opened by Gus and David Pearl in 1905 was located at 220 S. Main St. Berger's father, Joseph Berger, and his grandfather, Jake Berger, took over in 1949.
Chuckling, Berger said Pearl Bros. and Newton’s Jewelers are the “old stalwarts” downtown. Newton’s has had a downtown presence dating to 1914. Berger said he’s happy that more retailers are targeting the downtown district again.
“The retailers are small shops compared to the large department stores that they used to be (decades ago), but they each have their own niche and they attract people down here,” Berger said. “It helps us all.”
