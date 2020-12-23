LAMAR, Mo. — A Joplin man and a Duenweg man have been charged in the death of Terry Harless, 51, of Lamar, this past summer, according to the Lamar Police Department.
Tre Ackerson, 26, of Joplin, was formally charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and is in custody at the Jasper County Jail, according to a statement released by Lamar police Chief Joe Moore. Ackerson already was in custody for unrelated charges when the warrant was served.
A warrant was issued for David W. Morris, 33, of Duenweg, according to the police. He also is charged with second-degree murder. Morris is not in custody and is being sought by law enforcement.
Police said they were asking that anyone with information about the case to contact local police or the Lamar Police Department at 417-682-3546.
The charges follow an investigation into the death of Harless on July 13.
On Dec. 15, Lane Bronson, 27, of Webb City, was formally charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at the Vernon County Jail without bond.
The arrests are the result of the investigation conducted by the Lamar Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Southwest Missouri Major Case Squad.
Moore said no further arrests are expected at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.