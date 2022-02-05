Enrollment in the Early Childhood Center operated by the Joplin School District has grown in the four years since a new building to house the program opened in 2018.
Pupil count has reached 300, up from about 220 when educators sought funding for the building in 2015.
The school is located at 2825 S. McClelland Blvd., next to Irving Elementary.
History
While the building is new, the program is not. There has been an early childhood program in Joplin for 30 years, the center’s director, Mindy St. Clair, told members of the Joplin Kiwanis Club on Tuesday. The program was operated in space in other school buildings over the years.
Early childhood education serves pupils ages 3 to 5 a with half-day of preschool activities and education. Younger kids attend morning sessions and older pupils go to afternoon classes. Surveys are sent to parents of 3-year-olds each year to find out who is interested. Additionally, there is a day care operation there.
The center’s motto, “Where It All Begins,” is based on the program’s mission to be a foundation for lifelong learning, St. Clair said. It prepares preschoolers for kindergarten.
“We want to make sure that our students and our families have a great first-year experience with school,” St. Clair said of purpose preschool serves to get little ones ready for kindergarten.
Organizations
Talks about the need for a building to house the program began in 2015 and involved organizations such as the Economic Security Corp., United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, Parents as Teachers, the state’s First Steps early intervention program, and a number of individuals from various sectors of the community, St. Clair said.
Economic Security operates the local Head Start program and the United Way has a focus on education through its Success by 6 program. St. Clair said there are different eligibility requirements for Head Start versus the Early Childhood Center.
There was a need for a permanent home for the program because after the 2011 tornado destroyed several school properties and displaced about 4,000 students, the program was housed temporarily in trailers at McKinley Elementary School and then at Duenweg Elementary School. But it needed a space of its own because of the need for the service that was projected to grow in demand.
Groundbreaking in 2016
After representatives of those organizations sought grants to construct a permanent home for the early childhood program, groundbreaking took place in December 2016.
Land for it was donated by Mercy Hospital. Funding was provided by two $5 million Community Development Block Grants, one from the city of Joplin’s disaster recovery funding and one from the state of Missouri.
Among the services provided at the center that is not offered by many other early learning programs is pre-kindergarten services for children with disabilities.
In a presentation made to the Joplin City Council in 2015 about the need for early childhood services, school officials said the Cerebral Palsy of Tri-County in Webb City was the sole child care center with preschool education for children with disabilities.
The Early Childhood Center was contemplated to serve eligible children including children evaluated for disabilities and developmental delays found eligible for special education under the federal Disabilities Education Act of 2004. Also eligible are “at-risk” children who qualify because they have deficits in social, language and motor skills.
Secondly, there had been a loss of child care services as a result of the 2011 tornado, city officials were told. Figures supplied in a presentation by those agencies pursuing construction of the center showed that Joplin’s licensed child care providers had capacity for 1,971 children before the disaster and 1,718 afterward, a loss of 253. In addition, preschool providers had a waiting list of 139 children, according to figures supplied to Joplin city leaders by the school district at that time.
In addition to providing services to prepare young children for kindergarten, there was a need for child care by school district employees as well as the public. The school board at that time had approved a small pilot program to provide child care for some employees.
Jumpstart
There were other community needs among young children within the district that could be served by jump-starting their school experience.
• School officials reported in 2015 that more than two-thirds of the kindergarten students in the district scored low in one or more screening tools for skills.
• During that school year, more than two-thirds of the students in the early childhood program qualified for free or reduced-price meals and were from low-income households.
The need has been demonstrated by a growth in enrollment every year since the center opened in 2018, St. Clair said. There are now 300 pupils enrolled.
“We have lots of different kind of students,” St. Clair said, including some who receive early childhood special education services and those with disabilities. There also are students who are peer role models for the children.
Those served include children of school district employees who attend a half day of class and a half day of child care. While there is no charge to anyone for pre-school, employees pay for the child care services. The school district does intend to open some child care availability to residents in the future.
High school juniors and seniors enrolled in Franklin Technical Center’s early childhood professions program help staff the day care.
Funding from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has increased since the center opened, allowing the school to offer more programs, St. Clair said.
Growth
The center opened with 10 classrooms in use but as demand has grown and more funding has been provided by the state education department, that has expanded to 13 classrooms with a staff of about 50. Staff members include teachers, paraprofessionals, speech and language pathologists, an occupational therapist, a social worker and a nurse.
In addition to the information provided by St. Clair, the Kiwanis members were provided a program of patriotic songs and poetry performed by some of the little ones who attend the center. They left artwork featuring their handprints as a memento of their visit.
Commented
