By the time Joplin city officials declared a state of emergency in the city Wednesday night because of the threat posed by the spread of the COVID-19 virus and adopted a temporary ordinance restricting the number of people in gathering spots like restaurants and bars, many local establishments already had plans to comply with social distancing.
Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said Thursday that several of Joplin's locally owned eateries were already closed or preparing to close.
Wilder's Steakhouse
Wilder’s, a family-owned business at 1216 S. Main St., temporarily closed Thursday in response to COVID-19 in order to keep its staff and patrons safe, according to co-owner Marsha Pawlus.
Pawlus said it’s undetermined when, but they plan to reopen once they receive the all-clear from federal officials about the outbreak.
“It was a personal decision (to close) with us and our staff,” she said. “We want to keep our customers safe and weather this out.”
The entire staff at Wilder’s has been temporarily laid off, which is 18 people, including Marsha and her husband, Mike, who run the business together. They have owned Wilder's for 23 years.
“We are a family, and we want to keep everybody as safe as possible,” she said.
Pawlus said the staff have the ability to file for unemployment and received a paycheck last week with another one on the way. Staff plans to return once the restaurant reopens, she said.
“This (pandemic) ranks up there as something that we’ll never forget,” she said. “I hope everyone can take this time to spend with their family and focus on their well-being.”
Blackthorn Pizza and Pub
Pub owner Melanie Wamble decided to close the doors to her downtown eatery, 510 Joplin Ave., at midnight Thursday until further notice because of the uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
“If one of my staff contracted (COVID-19) because they were working, I would never be able to forgive myself,” she said Thursday afternoon. “I'm also immunocompromised myself and really shouldn't be around people, but I wouldn't expect my staff to be there and not be there myself.”
There was also the stress of having to cancel a number of booked events, including this week’s annual St. Patrick’s Day party. “I even had to cancel my own band’s 18-year anniversary show,” said Wamble, a drummer for Brutally Frank.
Earlier this week, Wamble was contemplating offering curbside service to customers, which would reduce public interaction, “but unfortunately the overhead (was) just too high. Plus, even with curbside, there’s still a risk of one of my employees possible being exposed.”
Blackthorn employs 11 people. She said her business insurance won’t cover anything related to a disease outbreak.
“Hopefully we’ll only be closed a couple of weeks,” she said, “but everything is really up in the air at this point … (I’m) just playing it by ear."
Infuxn
Daniel Valentine, bar manager at Infuxn Kitchen + Cocktails, 530 S. Main St., said that closing was "just precautionary measures. We hope to reopen as soon as this all blows over."
There are 14 employees affected. "They knew closure was coming and wanted to help flatten the spike" of exposure to the virus, he said.
To help carry them through, Valentine said he has applied for a grant from the United States Bartenders Guild. Also, "we have a GoFundMe set up for the employees on our (Facebook page), and hopefully the government passes everything to provide support."
Hubba's Hideout
Owner Alex Vestal said his restaurant at 106 S. Main St. will close for several reasons related to the virus threat.
"It’s a hard spot to be in because I want to do what’s best for my employees and our community. We went back and forth on how to brace for the impact. We’d love to still be an escape for individuals. But the reality is we don’t want to be the reason someone else gets sick.
"We’ve started to see a trend too, so it was also a financial decision. We’ve seen less and less faces coming in, but we’ve also seen more support from some regulars and friends."
That closure affects five employees.
Mythos and Social BTB
Some local restaurants will close their dining rooms but offer delivery or curbside pickup.
George and Jaime Michalopoulis, owners of Mythos, 1306 S. Range Line, and Social BTB at the Gryphon Building, 1027 S. Main St., will keep employees on board providing takeout and local delivery of meals, according to employee Damon Graue.
"Servers are doing delivery as an opportunity to replace lost tips that we would have had with dine-in customers," Graue said. Delivery will incur a 20% gratuity on top of the cost of the order, but customers will receive an instant rebate on a gift card that can be used when the dining room reopens, Graue said.
Additionally, for every $2 spent to buy gift cards for the restaurant, the owners will provide a free meal to a person in need.
"That started last night and we've sold enough to provide 1,000 meals already," Graue said. "It's been really humbling. Super cool."
Business assistance
The chamber has put up a website where information about restaurants and retailers can be found for those who want to support them during the national emergency. It is at www.SupportJoplin.com.
Teeter also said that information about disaster loan assistance available from the Small Business Administration can be found at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/.
He said that the state of Missouri is not yet approved for SBA assistance, but it is expected the entire state will be declared a disaster and local businesses will be eligible soon.
For Joplin-area employers facing workforce reductions, information from the state on the shared work program can be found at https://labor.mo.gov/shared-work, Teeter said.
Globe staff writers Kim Barker, Kevin McClintock and Joe Hadsall contributed to this report.
