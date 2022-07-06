Julie Pagan, a special education teacher at Soaring Heights Elementary School in Joplin, has been named the Regional Elementary Teacher of the Year for Southwest Missouri, the school district announced Wednesday.
Pagan has worked for the Joplin School District for eight years, the past six at Soaring Heights. She was named Joplin's Teacher of the Year in April.
"(Pagan) is a dedicated, caring educator who epitomizes student-first servant leadership," said Katy Booher, the Soaring Heights principal, in a statement. "She sets the tone for professionalism and pragmatism in our building, and makes us all strive to be better educators."
Pagan is now one of 34 teachers across the state with the Teacher of the Year honor for their region. All will be recognized at the state Teacher of the Year awards banquet, to be hosted in October and sponsored by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
"We are very proud of Julie and her accomplishments," Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said in a statement. "Her work in the classroom every day exemplifies her commitment to her students and their education."
Matthew Matheney, of the Miller School District, was named the Regional Secondary Teacher of the Year for Southwest Missouri. The two awards were given last week during a luncheon hosted by the Southwest Center for Educational Excellence, based in Webb City.
Other participants nominated for the honor this year were Tinsley Rutledge, of Carl Junction; Megan Cox, of Cassville; Emilee Baker, of Diamond; Kristin Whitton, of Lamar; Audrey Cloud, of McDonald County; Christy Osborne, of Monett; Christina Lee, of Neosho; Emily Daniel, of Nevada; Tabitha Tufares, of Southwest School District at Washburn; and Dianna Barnett, of Verona.
