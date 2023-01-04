The Joplin Empire Market will host its fourth annual chili cookoff on Jan. 21.
It will be held during normal market hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 931 E. Fourth St.
Applications for contestants are now open at https://forms.gle/QFXmoz8E7WEPr49x8 or through the Facebook event page.
Applications will be accepted until Jan. 14.
Contestants will bring their homemade chili for judging by a panel, and also for public tasting. Cash prizes and trophies will be given for first through third places, and a People's Choice Award also will be given. More details for contestants can be found on the applications.
Anyone with questions can contact Lindsay Gagnon at lindsay@downtownjoplin.com.
The Downtown Joplin Alliance is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the revitalization of the downtown community.
