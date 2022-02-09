Instead of hopping on an international flight to experience a new culture, the Joplin Empire Market this weekend is bringing a taste of France to Southwest Missouri for its fourth annual Paris Week event.
The event is slated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. Attendees can expect to see a variety of Paris-themed food and activities for all ages.
The Downtown Joplin Alliance, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the revitalization of the downtown community, started the Joplin Empire Market in 2018 as a way to offer local produce, gourmet food and artisanal goods.
“We wanted to be able to bring one of the most sophisticated and food-relevant cities from another part of the world into our old, converted warehouse market,” said Ivy Hagedorn, marketing director of the alliance. “People loved the concept so much that we decided to stick with the Paris theme for the next few years.”
Visitors will be transported to the European country for the one-day event where there will be French cuisine, sweets, baked goods, berets and even a Paris-themed photo booth. Croissants, baguettes and fresh macarons will also be available for purchase.
“Coley’s Cookies will be coming in with some freshly made macarons,” Hagedorn said. “It’s sometimes difficult to find fresh macarons in Southwest Missouri, so if you like them, you should definitely come check these out. They’re some of the best.”
The free event draws 600 to 700 people annually. Hagedorn said approximately 32 vendors are signed up this year, which is the most Paris Week has had since the event was started in 2019. Traditional-style sweet and savory crepes will be served for $8 for two.
“We started Paris Week to help bring a little bit of light into one of the darkest months — February,” Hagedorn said. “It was such a huge success that we’ve kept doing it. A lot of the event centers around food, so we’ll have our market creperie back in action. All proceeds from that will benefit the Joplin Empire Market.”
Other area vendors planning to make an appearance include Just A Taste of Webb City and Cottage Small Coffee Roasters of Carthage. Visitors can shop in all three market halls where there will be fresh produce, pastured meats, artisanal goods, coffee, wine, cocktails and ready-to-eat food.
“Just A Taste will have some wonderful wine and signature cocktails that people can purchase,” Hagedorn said. “What’s better than walking around a French-themed market with a cocktail in hand? We’ll also have Lazy Mule Lavender Farm there. Lavender is, of course, quintessentially French, and they will be coming in with some great new products for the event. Alchemist Haven plans on doing a chocolate fountain and having some signature scents inspired by France. We’ll have all kinds of little treats.”
There is no charge for entry. Due to COVID-19, masks will be worn by Joplin Empire Market staff and are encouraged to be worn by the public.
