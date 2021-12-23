Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at how experience is helping others.
Joplin community members who survived the 2011 tornado are helping Kentucky residents and groups by sharing what they learned, as people in that region recover from a series of deadly tornadoes earlier this month.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Demand for COVID testing kits at an all-time high.
- A unique item drive featuring underwear and socks.
- New gas rates for Spire customers.
We hope you enjoy the rest of your Christmas Eve Eve.
