Operation BBQ Relief volunteers prepare to-go boxes filled with barbecue sandwiches and green beans. With commercial kitchen equipment, the organization, which was formed in response to the May 2011 tornado that hit Joplin, can cook up to 60,000 meals a day if needed. Courtesy | Operation BBQ Relief

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at how experience is helping others. 

Joplin community members who survived the 2011 tornado are helping Kentucky residents and groups by sharing what they learned, as people in that region recover from a series of deadly tornadoes earlier this month. 

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • Demand for COVID testing kits at an all-time high.
  • A unique item drive featuring underwear and socks.
  • New gas rates for Spire customers. 

