Joplin experiences record year for construction (with an asterisk)

Joplin just set a record — but with an asterisk.
Construction in Joplin in the fiscal year that just ended hit nearly $246 million — more than the past two years combined and higher by nearly $70 million than the previous record, with the exception of 2012 and 2013.
The aftermath of the Joplin tornado in 2011 saw unprecedented construction as the city built new schools, big-box stores, homes and even a hospital. But the fiscal year that just ended for Joplin bested by far any normal year and came just shy of the level of construction during 2013. (The city's fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31, and the figures include only that construction taking place within the city limits of Joplin.)
The previous high was $177 million set in 2017.
The largest permit filed last year — one of the largest since the 2011 tornado — was for the warehouse, logistics and distribution center being built by Casey's at 2902 Jaguar Road, near the intersection of Interstate 49 and Interstate 44. The permit was valued at $43.9 million.
That operation should open next year, according to Katie Petru, spokesperson for the Iowa-based convenience store chain.
The city, in discussing tax incentives for the project, has indicated it would add 125 jobs paying around $50,000 annually.
The new warehouse is Casey's third distribution center and will serve 400 to 600 of the company’s stores. According to Petru, the company has 2,200 Casey's General Stores throughout the Midwest and South, with 500 stores in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas. She also indicated the company plans to add nearly 350 stores systemwide over the next three years.
"Casey’s Joplin distribution center is fundamental to our plans for accelerated store growth," Petru said in a statement.
Rounding out the top five large permits in the past fiscal year were:
• The new College of Dental Medicine at the Joplin campus of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, 2901 St. John's Blvd., $32.1 million.
• New Jasper County courts building, 400 W. Sixth St., $30 million.
• Coryell Joplin 55+ Retirement Community, 1913 E. 44th St., $16 million.
• Liberty Utilities substation, 3110 E. 32nd St., $10.7 million.
Other projects
TLC Properties, in Springfield, said the Coryell project, now known as Crescent Falls, should break ground in the coming weeks. It will contain 151 units. A second project, Township 27, will offer market-rate units, and it is set to break ground in January but is not part of the $16 million project. It will be at the southwest corner of Newman Road and Cattleman Drive. A permit for that should be filed in the spring, according to Angela Frizell, marketing director with TLC and Coryell Collaborative Group.
"We are absolutely excited to come into the Joplin area," said Frizell.
Refresco North America filed the latest large permit — $6.8 million in October for an expansion at 3502 E. Enterprise Ave., in the Joplin-Webb City Industrial Park.
The company said in a statement last week that the investment will allow it to increase capacity and manufacturing flexibility and add 95 jobs by next summer. The expansion is expected to be completed in January.
Joplin plant manager Todd Burgess said in a statement: “This initiative means a lot to the Joplin team. We are a big family of hardworking people, passionate about what we do. We are very proud to be able to contribute to the Joplin community and get the word out about the great things Refresco does as a company.”
Schaeffler Group had two large permits in the past year that combined were valued at $8.6 million. They are part of a larger $67 million expansion at the plant at 3900 S. Range Line Road to allow it to handle additional manufacturing rather than buying products overseas, according to Matt Thompson, operations manager and project manager for the plant expansion, and Michael Pees, plant manager.
The two men said the expansion will allow the company to "insource from China some of the products that we were buying."
The plant, which employs between 270 and 300 people, makes ball bearings, roller bearings and spherical bearings that support oil and gas projects, locomotives, mining and more.
At the time that Schaeffler announced its expansion in 2018, company officials said the goal of the project was to make the Joplin plant "our flagship industrial facility."
Another large permit, $3.6 million, was for the conversion of Carl Richard's Bowl East at 3131 Ten Pin Lane off of North Range Line Road into the new office headquarters for Employer Advantage. Employer Advantage provides outsourced human resources services. Earlier this year, the company announced the acquisition of Choice Employer's Resource of Mesa, Arizona. The company also has operations in the Kansas City area.
"With this move and this project, we have doubled our space. We went from 17,000 square feet to about 30,000 square feet," said Jared Young, president.
The company has 70 employees and serves 500 clients in 49 states.
"We're growing. We were running out of space at the Gryphon Building," Young said, referring to the company's former location on Main Street.
Home building
Last year also was a busy year for home construction in Joplin, with 214 new homes built, valued at $36.6 million, for an average of about $170,000 per home. More than one-third of those were built by Schuber Mitchell Homes.
Joe Harris, CEO, said the company built 86 homes within the city limits of Joplin during the past fiscal year and a total of 226 homes throughout Southwest Missouri. The average cost is around $200,000, representing an investment of more than $17 million.
"There are a lot of things impacting strong demand," he said, including interest rates as low as 2.5%, "which is kind of a record low."
He added that the number of existing houses on the market is also at a record low.
COVID-19 has many homeowners wondering about a better fit, he added, as more people are staying home, working from home and have children at home.
"It's now your office. It's now your school. It's now your church. It's now your restaurant," he said of the home. "You are spending so much more time there, and it is only amplified if you are living in an apartment."
Schuber Mitchell also has begun building more of what he called "cottage" homes for around $90,000, saying there is a need in the market.
Harris also said he thinks Schuber Mitchell will build 450 homes next year in the region. The company has built more than 1,000 homes in Joplin since 2011.
