A Webb City counselor is embarking on a new adventure with his 11-year-old daughter, opening a business inside of the former Cupcakes By Liz building at 2310 S. Main St. in Joplin called Journey Through Slime Event Studio.
Travis Bolin, a provisional licensed professional counselor at Mount Hope Christian Counseling Center in Webb City, was recently inspired by his daughter, Amelia, to start the slime business where children and adults can make their own slime using glue and other materials.
“My daughter is the reason why we’re starting this business,” he said. “Four years ago, my daughter fell in love with slime, and slime can be a form of therapy. It helps relax the brain and whenever you can use your five senses in your life, it can help promote healing.”
The studio, which is set to open this fall, will be the destination place for all things slime where patrons can make slime, decorate it with toppings and then take it home. The event space will host birthday parties, date nights, camps, team building exercises and more for all ages.
Amelia, founder and co-owner of Journey Through Slime Event Studio, often makes her own slime and has been nicknamed the “Slime Queen” by her friends. One of two dining rooms at home is her personal slime-making space where she teaches her friends how to make their own slime.
“I found how to make my own slime on YouTube,” she said. “At home, I have about 40 slimes.”
But the Joplin family wanted to take it a step further and share their fun experiences with the community. The studio’s open house is slated from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21, with the grand opening that weekend.
“On June 8, she told me she wanted to have a slime business,” Bolin said. “We have nearly 600 people on our Facebook already. Our opening date is going to be Third Thursday in October. People can come and take a tour, walk through and see what we have to offer. and then on Saturday, Oct. 23, we’re going to open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.”
As a parent, Bolin said it’s his responsibility to help foster and nurture what his daughter loves.
Amelia said making slime is more than just fun.
“It helps me with stress, and it’s calming,” she said. “I like to keep it so I can play with it later. It lasts a long time, but it gets sticky, so you have to activate it again.”
A long-term goal of the Journey Through Slime owner is to combine the therapeutic elements of making slime with counseling services.
“We chose the name because people are on their own journey in life, and sometimes, they are in slime, in a mess. It’s gross. It’s dark, and they have to keep going, getting the help they need and reaching out to counselors and friends,” Bolin said. “If they keep on that journey, then there are people on the way who want to help because you’re not supposed to do life alone.”
The space can be rented for special occasions, business workshops or just for families looking for a fun experience. The building, next to Dude’s Daylight Donuts, was built after the 2011 tornado by Liz Easton, who retired from her artisan bake shop in October 2017. It then spent a few years as an interior design shop and has sat vacant since 2019.
“I drove by here for a few years thinking that the building is too beautiful to sit empty,” Bolin said. “This building really says, ‘Come party here and come heal here.’”
Making slime from start to finish takes about 45 minutes, and the studio will provide all of the materials. Although the slime is inedible, it will be set up similar to an ice cream bar where the creators can choose their own toppings including glitter, pigment, beads and scents. Patrons can also create different types of slime like fluffy slime, cloud slime and clear slime.
“Once they choose what type of slime they’d like to make, then they’re going to decide what add-ins they want,” Bolin said. “It will be like a candy store, and you just pick out what you want.”
