A 13-year-old girl testified Thursday that her Joplin father got mad at her last summer and physically abused her because she was interacting with a younger boy on Instagram.
The girl's testimony at a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court was enough to convince Associate Judge Joe Hensley to order her 36-year-old father, Robert W. Mayfield II, to stand trial on a felony count of child abuse. The judge set Feb. 22 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
The girl, who now lives in another state, told the court that she was staying at a relative's house in Joplin on July 30 of last year when she accompanied her father to her grandmother's house for a visit. While there, her father became angry at her for contacting a boy on Instagram, hit her and told her to get out of his life, she told the court.
She said she left the house, but he followed her outside and asked her to come back. When she did, he pushed her to the ground and began punching, slapping and kicking her.
"Did that hurt?" Assistant Prosecutor Michael Schafer asked.
"Absolutely," the girl said.
"Did it leave bruises or marks on you?"
"Yes."
She testified that he chased her up some stairs of the house, hitting her grandmother in the process, and the grandmother called police.
Public defender Daniel Pawlowicz asked the girl on cross-examination if her father had been drinking, and the girl said: "Yes. Lots of drinking." She acknowledged she did not require medical treatment for her injuries, but she indicated she has been seeing a therapist in the aftermath.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.