Vallen Nelson played Bob Carlisle's "Butterfly Kisses" on his phone when he visited daughter Jen's grave Monday at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Webb City.
The song had been a favorite of Jennifer Nelson — a Joplin High School graduate and employee of Joplin Fire Protection — before she died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma three years ago at the age of 35.
Her father liked the metal butterfly sculptures that were installed around Joplin after the 2011 tornado and became popular symbols of community remembrance and hope.
"I thought it would be a really neat idea for a memorial to her because she always loved butterflies," Vallen Nelson recalled during a telephone interview Wednesday.
He said his graveside reveries were spoiled Monday by the realization that someone had stolen the butterfly sculpture that he had commissioned to be made as a memorial for his daughter and had managed to get permission from the governing board of Mount Hope Cemetery to be placed at a cemetery entrance.
"I wasn't mad or upset," Nelson said of the theft. "I was just hurt."
The theft apparently took place overnight Sunday, according to Travis Boyd, the cemetery's general manager. Someone removed the four large bolts that secured the sculpture's base in a concrete footing and carried it off, Boyd said. The theft drew the attention of the Webb City Sentinel and a local television reporter, and the story drew thousands of hits online.
Nelson admits that the incident left him a little sad and teary-eyed on Monday. But his spirits revived the next day when the sculpture was recovered intact.
"People searching the woods for mushrooms just happened to come across it about 200 yards south of the cemetery," Boyd said.
Nelson happened to be in Webb City on Tuesday and spotted a local television station's vehicle at the cemetery and stopped to see what was going on. He ended up carrying the sculpture back from the woods himself with the assistance of a cemetery groundskeeper.
It remains a mystery who took the sculpture and why they left it in the woods. About 20 decorative concrete pavers that led to a picnic table in the cemetery are believed to have been stolen the same night. They have not been recovered as yet.
Nelson thinks all the attention the theft drew online may have helped.
"It really got going," he said of the publicity. "I think somebody got scared and took it back out there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.