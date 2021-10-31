City staff will ask the Joplin City Council at a meeting Monday to approve the purchase of a ladder truck for the fire department, given that one that was ordered nearly two years ago has still not been built.
The fire department proposes an agreement with MacQueen Equipment LLC, based in Minneapolis, to purchase a Pierce Enforcer ladder truck at a cost of $1.124 million. The company said it could deliver the vehicle within 60 to 90 days with some modifications for the Joplin specifications, according to a city staff report.
Previously, the city had contracted with Jon’s MidAmerica Fire Apparatus Inc. for a truck that was to have been delivered last year. However, the fire department reported that the order has been waiting for 644 days and that the manufacturer still has not started production. It will take a year or more to build the ladder truck once that company could start the work.
But the fire department is in need of a new truck as soon as possible. Its newest truck is out of service waiting on a repair, so the department is using its backup, a 2001 model.
The cost of the truck that would be nearly ready for delivery by MacQueen costs about $215,000 more than the one that has been ordered, but the fire department reported that Jon’s MidAmerica has agreed to cancel the order without charging a penalty because it has not been able to get to the Joplin order, according to staff.
The council also will be asked to authorize a work order to Superion for annual support of the city’s public safety software at costs of $266,936 and $172,698. That support includes technical upgrades and day-to-day support work on the system, according to a staff report. No bids are taken for the software maintenance because no other company provides the software or its support. The annual payments are already part of the fiscal 2022 budget previously approved by council.
Another council bill would provide work authorization for the firm of Burns & McDonnell to provide an update of the city’s master plan for solid waste services. The work would cost $96,450.
A goal of the updated study is to consult with Joplin residents and stakeholders to obtain feedback on potential solid waste issues affecting residents and how to better provide services, according to a staff memo.
The council also will consider contracts for the city’s stop-loss insurance coverage. It provides coverage for the self-funded health insurance plan for employees to pay claims exceeding $175,000.
Several zoning requests are set for public hearings, though none had opposition in earlier hearings conducted by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission:
• A special-use permit for 416 S. Florida Ave. to be used as a short-term rental.
• A zoning change from industrial to apartment house for property south of 13th Street and Rex Avenue.
• A zoning change from two-family residential to apartment house at 3431 E. 10th St.
• A zoning change from nonretail commercial to heavy commercial on Connecticut Avenue near 24th Street for the construction of a convenience store.
