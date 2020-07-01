Fire safety officials are urging residents who are putting on firework shows of their own this year to practice caution and common sense to prevent injury or worse.
The Joplin Fire Department held its first fireworks demonstration on Tuesday to explain proper techniques for handling and shooting off fireworks. The demonstration was held on the fire training grounds next to the Joplin Public Safety Training Center at 5102 Swede Lane.
Officials with the fire department lit several fountain fireworks and sparklers and used a thermal imaging camera to show the difference in temperatures and how hot fireworks stay even after they have been extinguished for several minutes.
“We want everyone to be extra careful around the Fourth of July,” said Mark Cannon, fire training chief. “By all means, go out and have a great time, but dispose of your fireworks responsibly and have a bucket of water nearby for these fireworks. Get them wet and soak them in water before you throw them in the trash. Make sure they’re cooled off, and you’ve excluded the oxygen from the combustion that’s going on inside.”
Cannon recommends having a pail of sand for spent sparklers and letting it sit overnight before disposal. He lit a series of fountain fireworks at different times and checked the temperatures with the thermal imaging camera, which converts heat radiation of objects and people into a visible image.
“This one’s running right at 500 degrees still on the inside, and this is the one that we just shot off,” Cannon said while reading the camera. “That will sit there and smolder for a good five minutes or so. This one, we fired off about 10 minutes ago, and we’re still at 240 degrees on the inside. If we toss that into a trash can full of other newspapers, trash or what have you, that’s what starts the garage fires.”
A small fountain fireworks device that had been lit 40 minutes before the demonstration was still sitting at 110 degrees.
Fire Marshal Dale Brooks suggests people wait at least two hours before properly disposing of the fireworks because the cardboard tubing can smolder. He also recommended watering spent fireworks with a garden hose before placing them in a trash receptacle.
“Even after that, once they gather them up, I still don’t recommend ever putting them in a trash container and putting them inside your house,” Brooks said. “Keep it outside.”
Fireworks-related injuries
Small and large sparklers were also lit, and the thermal imaging camera recorded heat indications over 1,000-degree temperatures while ignited. The temperature eventually dropped down below 300 degrees, but Cannon said the heat can still cause a lot of damage to body tissue. Sparklers can be dipped into a bucket of water, sand or dirt to cool.
“It’s greater than 1,200 degrees on this one, and this one was a little bit bigger device than the last one we had used,” Cannon said. “If somebody were to touch another individual with that — instant third-degree burn.”
Dustin Lunow, the emergency medical services training chief, said the minimum temperature it takes to cause a first-degree burn is approximately 118 degrees and that a second-degree burn takes about 131 degrees. Third-degree burns take about 150 degrees.
“Statistically, there’s an average of 20,000 injuries annually with 9,100 hospitalizations for firework displays nationwide," Lunow said. “The most predominant age was 10 to 14.”
The parts of the body most often injured were hands and fingers, or about 24%; eyes, an estimated 19%; head, face and ears, an estimated 15%; and arms, about 4%, according to a 2018 Fireworks Annual Report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Officials also recommend parent supervision and to never allow an individual to take apart fireworks due to possible injury or explosion. Fireworks users and bystanders are also encouraged to wear covered shoes to prevent foot injuries.
Joplin ordinance
Fireworks can only be sold in the city of Joplin until July 4. They may be discharged from noon to 11 p.m. daily through July 4. Bottle rockets are prohibited from being sold, possessed or discharged within the city.
Brooks said the fire department hopes to have more fireworks safety demonstrations in the future and partner with local fireworks distributors.
Other safety tips
• Think first and foremost of safety when discharging fireworks.
• Follow all of the manufacturer’s instructions.
• It is recommended that children do not use fireworks. However, if they do, always have adult supervision.
• Only discharge fireworks in an area clear of any obstructions and that has short grass or a noncombustible surface.
• Clear the area of any trash, wood piles, yard debris, etc.
• Make sure that everyone is a safe distance from the discharge area.
• Have a method of extinguishing devices immediately — a garden hose, bucket of water or fire extinguisher.
• Do not handle duds. They may go off several minutes later.
• Always use punks to light the firework. Using lighters or matches may cause the firework to ignite prematurely.
• Do not hold a firework in your hand and light it.
• Do not discharge fireworks toward or near people, houses, other structures, flammable items or combustible items.
Source: City of Joplin
