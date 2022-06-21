Joplin firefighters will be joined by city officials and community members during a “wet down” ceremony for the new ladder truck being put into service at Joplin Fire Station No. 5.
The event will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the fire station, 3223 S. Texas Ave. Parking is available on the southwest side of the Food 4 Less parking lot. The public is welcome to join.
After the wet down portion of the event, participants can join firefighters to “push” the truck into the station to be ready for the next call.
The tradition of wetting down a fire truck as it begins service is reminiscent of the late 1800s, when fire departments used horses to pull a fire apparatus to fires, according to city officials. After fighting the fire, the crews would wash and ready the horses and the apparatus in preparation for the next call.
The new truck is an aerial ladder truck with 107 feet of vertical and 100 feet of horizontal reach. It was funded through the public safety sales tax that voters approved in 2006.
