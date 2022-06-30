Fireworks sales in Joplin begin Friday and run through Monday, July 4.
Sales in Jasper County and in some other Southwest Missouri cities have already begun. Jasper County has no regulations on the use of fireworks, according to a spokesman for the sheriff’s department.
Joplin city ordinances set the dates the sales are allowed and also permit the discharge of them from noon to 11 p.m. on those days.
Bottle rockets are prohibited because of the danger of them setting a fire and can be confiscated if they are found being fired off within the city limits. Chinese lanterns also are banned from use. The city’s ordinances allow any fireworks to be confiscated if they are not being used according to the rules and fines are possible.
Residents also are asked to clean up the debris remaining from fireworks shoots. The debris should be allowed to cool before handling and the fire department recommends spraying or dunking them in water before putting them in trash.
Safety tips from the Joplin Fire Department and the American Red Cross:
• The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public fireworks show put on by professionals. Stay at least 500 feet away from the show. Leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks.
• Never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.
• Keep a hose or supply of water close to the area where fireworks are being used as a precaution.
• Wear eye protection while setting off fireworks.
• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.
• Follow manufacturer’s instructions. Do not immediately handle fireworks that do not go off because they may go off shortly.
• Do not allow children to use fireworks except with adult supervision.
• Set off fireworks in an area clear of obstructions with short grass or a surface that won’t easily catch fire.
• Clear away trash, wood piles and yard debris before fireworks use to limit the chance of a fire.
• Use punks to light fireworks because lighters or matches may cause the firework to light prematurely. Do not hold a firework to light.
Carl Junction
In Carl Junction, city ordinances allow fireworks to be discharged from 9 a.m. to midnight July 1 through July 5.
Fireworks can be sold within city limits from June 25 through July 5.
It is prohibited to discharge firecrackers containing explosives more powerful than black gun powder and that exceed 5 inches in length and three-fourths of an inch in diameter.
Bottle rockets may not be sold or shot within city limits unless part of a public display that receives written approval from both the Carl Junction City Council and the Carl Junction Fire Protection District.
Neosho
The city of Neosho allows fireworks to be discharged between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. between July 1 and July 10, with an extension to midnight on July 4.
Sales of fireworks can be held from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. between June 20 and July 5, according to the city’s ordinance.
Bottle rockets may not be sold or used within the city limits, according to the ordinance.
Webb City
The city of Webb City allows fireworks to be discharged between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. from July 1 through July 4, according to the ordinance.
Fireworks can be sold within city limits from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1 and through midnight July 4. All fireworks stands must be removed by July 7.
The ordinance prohibiting aerial fireworks in the city was repealed during the April 25 City Council meeting. Aerial fireworks include bottle rockets, skyrockets, Roman candles and other similar designed fireworks.
Carthage
Carthage city ordinances banned fireworks even over the Independence Day holiday for decades until 2010 when the Carthage City Council voted to lift the ban and established rules for discharging fireworks.
Fireworks are allowed to be set off from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day from June 30 to July 3 and then again on July 5.
Fireworks are allowed between 9 a.m. on July 4 and 1 a.m. on July 5.
Fireworks are not allowed at Carthage’s Municipal Park.
Carthage’s ordinance does not ban bottle rockets or similar kinds of fireworks, but it does allow the fire chief to ban fireworks if dry conditions mean greater fire danger.
Carthage fire Chief Ryan Huntley said there are no limitations at this time because of dry conditions, but he along with the other fire chiefs in surrounding areas are monitoring the weather.
“I’d love to see a rain shower between now and July 4,” Huntley said. “We’re keeping track of how dry it is and how many calls for grass and natural cover fires we’re responding to. We’re definitely continuing to monitor the weather and staying in touch with the weather service to keep track of that situation.”
Newton County
Like Jasper County, Newton County has no regulations against the use of fireworks for residents who do not live in a city or other incorporated area.
