Joplin city flags have been lowered to half-staff at all municipal government buildings through Wednesday in memory of Sen. Ron Richard, according to an order from Mayor Doug Lawson.
Richard, a former mayor of Joplin, died Friday at the age of 75. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. today at the North End Zone Facility at Missouri Southern State University, just north of the football stadium. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Joplin.
“Ron’s greatest honor was serving the people of the city of Joplin and the state of Missouri, which he faithfully did until his death,” Lawson said.
Richard served on the Joplin City Council from 1990 to 1998. He was the mayor of Joplin from 1994 to 1998. In 2002, he was elected to the Missouri House and served four terms, including as speaker of the House in 2009. He then was elected to the Missouri Senate in 2010 and served two terms, including as president pro tem from 2015 to 2018.
He was the only lawmaker in Missouri history to be elected both House speaker and Senate president pro tem.
Richard also was president and CEO of C&N Bowling Corp., which operates Carl Richards 4th Street Bowl in Joplin.
“The city of Joplin recognizes and appreciates his commitment to Joplin and the state of Missouri for his leadership,” Lawson said. “As a business executive, he understood the importance of economic development and played an important role in attracting and retaining businesses in our area. Joplin was fortunate to have Ron as a strong leader and advocate.”
