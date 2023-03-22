Within a dozen years in the late 1800s, what would soon become the city of Joplin jolted a quiet pioneer wilderness into a boisterous location for commerce.
Growth started right after a pair of miners, E.R. Moffet and John B. Sergeant, struck a significant lead vein in August 1870 on the banks of Joplin Creek. They sank a 40-foot shaft that paid off, bringing them $60,000, equal to about $1.3 million today.
As more speculators arrived and the mining fields grew, so did two mining camps established on the east and west sides of the Joplin Creek valley.
An Irish-born immigrant to Philadelphia, Patrick Murphy, had earned some money mining gold in the late 1860s in Colorado. He went from there to Leavenworth, Kansas, where he bought mule and oxen teams and became a freighter, hauling loads to Montana, Wyoming and Utah. After 31 trips West, he had made a fortune and looked for another ripe opportunity, said Paula Callihan, a founder of the historic Murphysburg residential district named for the early day Joplin businessman.
“He was an entrepreneur who did many, many things” during his lifetime,” she said. “When they had the lead strike here, he thought that was the best place to make money, so that’s what brought him here.”
Murphy established himself quickly. He first settled in Carthage where he and a partner, W.P. Davis, operated a grocery store. He also did business in Empire City, north of Galena, Kansas. Coming to the Joplin Creek area, he brought goods left from the Carthage store to open a general store in 1871 in Joplin. He also platted a mining camp, Murphysburg, on the west side of the Joplin Creek valley.
On a hill on the east side of that valley was the long-established settlement of John Cox, who had been there since 1838. Cox had eventually named his settlement Blytheville and had operated the first grocery store there. He also set up the first post office in the area at his place, which is located on the north side of the East Town neighborhood.
Blytheville later would be platted and named Joplin City in honor of a pioneer preacher, the Rev. Harris G. Joplin, who had been a neighbor to Cox. Before that, it also was regarded as a mining camp as development sprang up around Cox’s property.
When Cox learned that Murphy was buying property on the west side of the valley for a town, he sprang into action to protect his long-held interests. He filed a plat of what he called Joplin City on the east side of the valley on July 28, 1871, in order to have the first town where his settlement was located. He began selling real estate lots he owned near his homestead.
Murphy filed a plat Sept. 4, 1871, for Murphysburg. He had partners in the venture, Davis; C.E. Elliott, of Oronogo; and William Byers, a real estate dealer. The plat had three residential streets named Joplin, Wall and Pearl. There also was a designated commercial corridor named Main Street. Murphy, always a savvy businessman, offered to finance residential lots to attract residency in his town and compete with Cox’s growth.
Joplin City had a 38-day jump on Murphysburg as well as the established Blytheville post office on its side. It also had the first hotels, saloons, schools and the first church, according to a 1958 Globe report on the founding of Joplin.
Although there was a thriving economy going on, the mining camps of Murphy and Cox were falling prey to swindlers and other criminals drawn as the reputation of the mining bonanza grew. There was little protection from the lawless because the nearest law enforcement was a sheriff’s office in Carthage, according to Globe files. Additionally, as more buildings and houses cropped up, fire safety was a concern.
Saloons on both sides of the Joplin Creek valley were operating around the clock, with many drunken people on the streets. There were frequent fights, many involving guns or knives, and those who imbibed had taken to shooting out windows for fun. The two communities were gripped by what was referred to as the “Reign of Terror.”
“Responsible citizens of both Joplin City and Murphysburg felt that the two towns must unite and form a one-city government that could maintain law and order,” the Globe reported.
In March 1872, Jasper County officials were petitioned to merge the two and incorporate what was called Union City. A board was appointed to oversee Union City business. The board put constables to work to enforce law and order and soon the “Reign of Terror” subsided.
But other growing pains developed between the two sides of Union City.
On April 1, 1872, the postmaster, W.W. Stafford, moved the post office to the west side of Union City and discontinued the Blytheville service. But there was a deeper crack in Union City. Mass meetings had been held by some residents who wanted to challenge the decision to merge the two mining camps, according to the book “The History of Jasper County,” compiled and edited by F.A. North and published in 1883.
The Union City board was summoned as the result of petition seeking a rehearing on the formation “of the so-called board of trustees for the so-called town of Union City,” according the county history book.
The Union City board presented its case, but at some point declared that it could not obtain an impartial hearing in Jasper County and the dispute was moved to another county, where it was left pending for some time and ultimately dismissed.
On April 23, 1872, an election was held on forming a new school district that would take in Union City. It failed because there was misunderstanding as to where a new school building would be located. Later that day, a tornado struck the area. No one was killed and few were injured, but a lot of property in was destroyed, the county history book notes. That was followed by a building boom later in 1872 with additions of land to the west side that had been Murphysburg.
A census in December tallied 2,707 residents in Union City plus 1,200 living just outside the corporate limits, the 1883 book cited.
There was still a need for a school and two experienced teachers opened one. In addition, a two-story brick schoolhouse that cost $5,000 was built on the east side of Union City. Additionally, the east side was granted a post office.
But the issue of incorporation still festered.
“The disposition on the part of some to fight incorporation to the bitter end has caused the matter to be carried into the courts,” the book of county history stated. The incorporation was declared illegal and the names Joplin City and Murphysburg were reinstated. But the boundary line between the two settlements came into dispute.
Two days later, Joplin Creek was declared a natural boundary line, but there was no order that Murphysburg be incorporated as a city of its own, as sought by proponents. The town of Union City would still be in force, according to the history book.
At the time, another movement seeking a special charter from the state Legislature uniting the towns as one city had begun. As a precaution, a local order uniting the towns was sought and granted.
A committee drew up a proposed city charter and it was taken to the Legislature and was granted on March 23, 1873, to the city of Joplin.
This year on March 23, a slate of events and activities are planned to celebrate the 150th birthday of the city under the charter granted by that action.
