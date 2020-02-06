Residents of Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction are invited to submit nominations for the first Philanthropic Achievement Award to be given by the Joplin Regional Community Foundation.
The award is intended to recognize outstanding and sustained charitable achievement by an individual, organization or business to benefit any of the three communities. The person or entity selected for the award will receive a cash prize and become the inaugural member of the Joplin Regional Community Foundation Hall of Honor.
Considerations for nomination can include:
• Leadership-level giving that has furthered the mission of one or more nonprofit organizations in the cities of Joplin, Webb City or Carl Junction and benefited the populations served by those organizations.
• Encouragement and motivation of others to make precedent-setting gifts and assume volunteer fundraising leadership roles.
• Demonstration of innovative approaches to nonprofit or institutional advancement.
Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. They can be made online at cfozarks.org/joplinphil; by email to cfojoplin@gmail.com; or by mail to Joplin Regional Community Foundation, P.O. Box 471, Joplin, MO 64802. A PDF version of the application to use as a guide for email or mailed nominations is available at media.cfozarks.org/joplinphil.pdf.
A committee of foundation and community members will select the winner. The award will be presented at the foundation’s Celebration of Philanthropy dinner on March 31 at Missouri Southern State University.
The Joplin Regional Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Established in 2006, it holds assets of $11.9 million as of Dec. 31.
Since its founding, it has distributed about $45 million in grants back to the communities it serves.
