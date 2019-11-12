Joplin foundation tabbed Affiliate of the Year

The Joplin Regional Community Foundation has been named Affiliate of the Year by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
The foundation was one of two affiliates, each representing segments of the 49-member affiliate network, for the annual first-place honors at the Community Foundation of the Ozarks' annual Affiliate Appreciation Conference last week in Springfield. The Joplin group won from among eight regional affiliates with foundation coordinators who provide staff support to the volunteer boards.
"It's a team effort," coordinator Pete Ramsour said. "We have a wonderful, hardworking board. ... We have some wonderful agency partners that are doing a lot of good things. We're moving in the right direction."
The award was based on growth in assets, new funds, grant-making and participation in the Legacy Society, which is composed of Joplin-area residents who have made a planned gift through their wills or estate plans. From Oct. 1, 2018, to Oct. 1, 2019, the Joplin foundation increased its assets by more than 76%, opened eight new funds, increased grant-making by $3.5 million and added three new Legacy Society members.
Additionally, the foundation's Philanthropic Society in June awarded its first $50,000 grants to the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and Jasper County CASA. The Philanthropic Society was formed more than a year ago with a goal to choose an annual area of focus, raise money through membership dues, create endowments for area charities and give out community grants.
"(Joplin officials) did an outstanding job of explaining to the community the resources and tools available through the Joplin Regional Community Foundation," said Alice Wingo, vice president of affiliates for the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. "Their dedication to really being a key resource in terms of finances and leadership and collaboration within the community is what made them a fine recipient of this award."
As part of its Affiliate of the Year award, the Joplin foundation received $7,500 in recognition of its work in 2018-19. A portion of that will be endowed for the foundation's long-term growth, with $5,000 available for the foundation board to determine how to use.
Founded in 2006, the foundation held assets of more than $9 million as of June 30, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.