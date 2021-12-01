After years of false starts and delays, the Freedom of Flight Museum at the Joplin Regional Airport’s old terminal will open its doors to the public Thursday and start offering regular hours of service starting this week.
The museum will be open every Thursday and Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the old terminal, 5501 Dennis Weaver Drive.
Darryl Coit, president of the Freedom of Flight Museum’s board, said the museum has tried to offer regular hours in the past, but something always got in the way.
Coit said the museum considers Dec. 2 a soft opening and will hold a larger grand opening ceremony sometime after the first of the year.
“It's not big (enough) for an air and space museum if you had airplanes, but we don’t, and this allows us to tell many of our local and regional aviation stories,” Coit said. “And that’s what we focus on because we’re never going to be a Smithsonian or something like that. But we do have quite a few local stories, and we want to share those with the public.”
Coit said the museum now has some space in the entrance to the old terminal building, much of the basement of that building and the old control tower on the west side of the airport.
The museum holds displays and artifacts that tell stories of the advancement of aviation in the area.
“The tours will be either self-guided if you want, or we’ll have someone here to point out interesting things and guide you through it if you want,” Coit said. “The tours are free ... right now.”
Coit said the museum tells the stories of some of the famous names in aviation circles in this area, including Webb City’s Col. Travis Hoover, an Army Air Forces pilot in World War II who flew the second Army B-25 bomber off the aircraft carrier USS Hornet in the Doolittle Raid on Japan in April 1942.
The raid was the first time twin-engine bombers ever operated off an aircraft carrier and was planned to show the Japanese that the U.S. could strike back at their homeland just five months after they sank or damaged much of the American battle fleet at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Another local aviator whose story is told in the museum is Hoover’s son-in-law, Jim Zerkel, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War and the war in Vietnam as a instructor pilot, and who flew B-47 Stratojet bombers in the 1960s.
It has exhibits about Kenneth Wofford, a Carthage resident who was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African American flyers who served in World War II.
At that time, officials didn’t think African Americans could fly or maintain aircraft, but with a push from then-first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and recognizing the need for more pilots and technicians to fight in the World War II, the Army created a training program for African American men in Tuskegee, Alabama.
The most famous unit to come from the program was the 332nd Fighter Wing, a unit that was the subject of the 1995 movie “The Tuskegee Airmen,” but Coit said the program trained more than one wing of fighter pilots. The 332nd Fighter Wing was famous for painting the tails of its planes red and calling themselves the Red Tails.
“Wofford’s deal is he was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, which was a huge group, actually,” Coit said. “They had bombers and support aircraft and all that, so he flew a B-25 bomber, and a lot of times he was a little reluctant to be called a hero of the Red Tails because he wasn’t really a Red Tail, but he still had great stories.”
Coit said the museum also takes the visitor back to the early days of flight when individuals, not big corporations, led the way with innovations in powered flight.
He talked about the DeChenne aircraft, built by a man named Ed DeChenne in 1907 in Joplin.
“There were two businessmen in Monett, and back in 1907 and 1908, they decided they wanted to get this area involved in aviation because they felt it was something that was going to amount to something,” Coit said. “They commissioned anyone who wanted to to build a biplane and a monoplane, and a helicopter and an airship. They said they would fund that, and everybody took them up on that. DeChenne was the first to succeed, and he built the DeChenne Aeroplane, which was kind of based on the Curtis Pusher airplane.”
Coit said the DeChenne aircraft was unique in the annals of history.
He said the plane was built in buildings that are no longer standing on Seventh Street in Joplin.
“There used to be a couple of buildings there, one of which was a machine shop, and that’s where the Dechenne was built,” Coit said. “We’re still researching this, so we’re still learning things. There was a guy named Holbrook, and he had a foundry, so they not only built the airplane out of aluminum, which was a big deal, but they built most of an engine out of aluminum.
“It was purportedly the first aluminum engine, and we have some Joplin Globe stories claiming it was the first airplane and first engine made from aluminum.”
Coit said the Freedom of Flight group, which operates the museum, has about 20 members and could use more volunteers as well as donations.
People can go to https://www.freedomofflightmuseum.org for information about the museum’s hours of operation and how they can help if they’d like.
“You can volunteer by getting on our website and contacting us through our email,” Coit said. “You can come out here and volunteer and fill out a sheet, and we will train you on whatever it is you want to do. I’ve got a two-page list of things people can do but just general categories — you can be a tour guide, you can be someone doing research, you can help us with building needs, you can help us with rebuilding exhibits.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.