Reporter Debby Woodin is out right now at a public meeting in Ewert Park. The reason for the meeting? City officials want to know what you think about Ewert Pool, one of the older pools in Joplin, as well as the surrounding park.
The ideas that city officials gather, alongside a study of the pool that is to be conducted, will provide the city with information that can be used to develop a plan for what could be done with future revenue from the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax that is due for renewal next year.
The Ewert Park pool, which opened in 1925, was remodeled in 2003 to add water park features with larger deck space and a zero-entry main pool. Have any other ideas? Let the city know. If you couldn't make it to the public meeting today, you can still fill out a survey about Ewert Pool. The survey can be found here:
http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eh82xjifkd4xksty/start
In other news:
- Fall festivals didn't have a good day locally. The Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce canceled its annual Bluegrass Festival, which was slated for the end of September, while the Carthage Chamber of Commerce canceled the Maple Leaf Parade, although much of the rest of the festival will continue.
- Nine people have been charged in connection with a shooting death last weekend in rural Lawrence County.
- The Kansas City Chiefs announced they will prohibit the wearing of Native American headdresses, face paint and clothing at Arrowhead Stadium.
In other news:
