Yasmina Mokhtar, a Gold Award Girl Scout from Joplin and 2023 graduate of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship from Girl Scouts of the USA for her efforts to help area refugees and others who use English as a second language.
The Gold Award is the highest award in Girl Scouts, and it is given to individuals who have developed and executed a project to tackle an important issue in their community. Mokhtar is one of approximately 3,100 Gold Award winners for 2023, and one of only 110 recipients nationwide to receive the 2023 Gold Award Scholarship, which is made possible in part by the Kappa Delta Foundation, board members of Girl Scouts of the USA and philanthropists.
Mokhtar's Gold Award project sought to help children from different backgrounds in learning English as a second language, first focusing on helping refugees from Afghanistan who wound up in the Joplin area. She held workshops and tutored students after school to ensure they were taught English and knew how to reach out when they were struggling to communicate.
"I was especially inspired to move forward with aiding in teaching Afghan refugees English as a second language after a young refugee boy named Rezwan passed away," she said in a statement, referring to 14-year-old Rezwan Kohistani, who was found dead in May 2022 on school property at Webb City. The teen with his family had fled from Afghanistan and resettled in Southwest Missouri, and his death was ruled a suicide by the Jasper County coroner.
Mokhtar then broadened her project to the international scale. She continued working with children from a lower socioeconomic status in Cairo, where she has visited every year since birth.
"I would like to give young children who are not given the opportunity to learn English hope that they, too, can learn it and be efficient in it," she said.
Mokhtar also has established Little Free Libraries locally and in Cairo, created a website that links to nonprofit organizations offering helpful resources, and posted tips and tricks on American culture to her TikTok account.
