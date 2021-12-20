Nora's Match

Nora Beachner's donation of $400 was matched with $20,000 by local donors to the Children's Miracle Network on Monday at Freeman Hospital. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we saw how generosity can grow. 

A Joplin girl's wish to spread cheer this Christmas quietly morphed into a grassroots charity drive that has raised more than $20,000. 

