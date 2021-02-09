For the second consecutive year, The Joplin Globe has canceled its annual spelling bee for student spelling champions from local schools.
After discussion with sponsors and other organizers, safety concerns over the coronavirus were paramount. The Joplin Globe bee, co-sponsored by TAMKO Building Products, was planned for March 15. The 2020 bee was originally postponed and eventually canceled for the same reason. Last year would have marked the 43rd consecutive year for the event.
“With the exception of last year, the Globe spelling bee has been a beloved community event for 43 years,” said Amanda Stone, the Globe's education services coordinator. "This was a tough decision to make, but the safety of our students, families and staff has to be considered as top priority.”
The bee was to feature approximately 70 students in the fourth through sixth grades from schools across Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma.
Stone said the Globe and organizers looked at options and venues with areas large enough for social distancing and mask requirements that might make the bee feasible, but with the threat of the virus and its possibly faster-spreading variants, the decision was made to cancel the event.
Organizers also considered the idea of a virtual competition, but that created logistical issues for judging the event appropriately that could not be overcome.
Publisher Dale Brendel said the Globe still will recognize and honor the student champions who were set to compete in the event with a special section with photos.
"We know how hard the students work to prepare and how much they look forward to competing,” Brendel said. “It’s unfortunate that the bee is one of many community events, performances or competitions that have been lost due to the pandemic. But these hardworking students deserve recognition for their accomplishment. We look forward to producing a special section in their honor. We also look forward to getting back on track next year.”
The special section will be released at a later date. The school champions will also receive a trophy and swag bag.
