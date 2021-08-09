Joplin Globe first edition 08091896

This scan is all that remains of the first printed edition of The Joplin Globe from Aug. 9, 1896. The newspaper was founded by three Joplin printers in support of William Jennings Bryan's presidential campaign.

 Globe file

Happy birthday to The Joplin Globe, which turned 125 this morning.

Today, we'd like to thank our readers for their support. Some of you have been reading us for half of our life.

We couldn't do it without you!

