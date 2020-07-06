The big news tonight — although not Kansas City big — will be the planned Joplin City Council discussion about the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Plan.
Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley told the Globe recently that with the Joplin area still experiencing a rising numbers of cases, the City Council may not agree to move to the next step in the city’s recovery plan. The plan calls for new steps in the reopening process to be considered about every four weeks, but it allows city leaders to determine whether they need to postpone the next step or even roll back to earlier restrictions if necessary.
We'll also have the latest from Spring River Christian Village, where 12 deaths have occurred among 64 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. The Joplin City Health Department has confirmed that "coronavirus was a significant condition contributing" to nine of the deaths. The city is awaiting results of the other three deaths.
For K.C. Chiefs fan, Monday was a great day, as Quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes agreed to a 10-year contract extension that keeps him with the team through 2013. We'll have the details of the agreement.
And sports writer Lucas Davis will tell you why it was the right call for the Chiefs, even though at more than $450 million, it is the biggest contract in sports history.
On the Opinion Page, Rich Lowry tackles rumors that President Trump might drop out, and Byron York looks at what the November election means for those who want to turn the District of Columbia into the nation's 51st state.
