In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the Joplin Globe’s 43rd annual spelling bee has been postponed.
The decision comes in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the novel coronavirus.
Champions from 68 area schools were scheduled to compete Monday at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, with supporting family members and teachers in attendance. After consulting with the event’s presenting sponsor, TAMKO Building Products, and the event’s host location, Thomas Jefferson, organizers agreed to follow guidelines regarding social distancing presented by the CDC.
TAMKO Director of Marketing and Communications Kim Eckerman said in a statement, “We believe it is the responsible decision for the safety of everyone in our community.”
Competitors will be contacted individually regarding the postponement and rescheduling.
“The Globe spelling bee has been a beloved community event for 43 years, so we did not take this decision lightly," said Amanda Stone, Globe spelling bee coordinator. "We know how hard the students work to prepare, and we hope to see them compete later this spring,”
In addition to postponing the bee, the Globe is ensuring that readers across the region have access to important, breaking news related to the virus, regardless of whether they have a subscription. Local reports and selected national reports about the coronavirus, COVID-19 and their effects will not count against the five free monthly views offered to nonsubscribers on joplinglobe.com.
For more information, contact Globe's Newspaper in Education office at 417-627-7288 or email nie@joplinglobe.com.
From a chamber’s business expo to video game presentation, events across the area are being either canceled or postponed in a precautionary effort to avoid the spread of the virus, which has now been confirmed in 46 U.S. states.
Senior centers temporarily close
Senior centers in Joplin, Webb City, Carthage, Carl Junction, Neosho, Noel and Lamar are canceling all of their events and closing their centers beginning Monday until Monday, March 30, according to Jennifer Shotwell, chief executive officer of the Area Agency on Aging's Region 10.
“There are so many unknowns, and since a lot of other state and local agencies are closing and limiting (physical) contact, we found it the prudent thing to do,” she said in a phone interview Friday. “Six months from now, I hope to look back and call this a knee-jerk reaction.” However, “I could never live with myself if even one of our seniors got infected with the disease ... in one of our centers.”
Meal programs for homebound seniors will continue to operate as normal — “no interruptions in meal delivery will be experienced,” she said. Seniors who visit centers for lunch may also continue to receive meals. Interested seniors must contact their senior center in order to receive the meals.
“We won’t deprive any senior of a meal,” Shotwell said.
According to an AAA release, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has given the state's agencies permission to close the centers in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus among a vulnerable population.
Spiva Center for the Arts
Spiva Center for the Arts officials announced in a release on Friday that a number of planned events, including the public events related to PhotoSpiva, have been either postponed or will be rescheduled.
They include:
• The Friday, March 20, opening reception and Saturday, March 21, portfolio reviews, as well as April Watson’s juror’s talk and the awards ceremony, have all been canceled. Spiva officials plan to reschedule the events either before the exhibit closes or will host the events online. At this time, Watson still plans to travel to Joplin to judge the show.
• The opening reception for the Small Works Auction on Friday, March 20, has been canceled. Spiva officials hope to reschedule the reception before the exhibit closes. In-person and online bidding will still be available.
• All events related to Spiva in Bloom — the March 25 luncheon, the March 26 florist’s reception and the March 27 workshop — have been postponed and will be rescheduled later this year.
• The April 4 reception for PhotoSpiva Tweens has been canceled, though the display will still be exhibited. No decision has been made regarding distribution of awards.
• The 1,000-words poetry event on April 21 has been canceled and may be rescheduled later this year.
In an effort to protect patrons, artists and employees, Joplin’s Spiva Center for the Arts goes beyond sanitizing classrooms and meeting rooms under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, further immediately adopting “stringent protocols,” it was announced Friday.
They include:
• All visitors sign in when entering the building, and both hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes will be available at all entry and exit points.
• All meetings will have a conference-call option.
• Scheduled classes will be evaluated on an individual basis but are planned to continue as usual.
• Events and gatherings of more than 20 people are being suspended to comply with social distancing recommendations.
Any changes to events after April will be announced at a later date, according to the release. Despite the increase in safety measures, there will be no change to the art center’s regular 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, the release said.
Check Spiva’s Facebook page and Instagram account for updates.
Chamber expo postponed
The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual business expo, set for this weekend.
Ashley Siler, director of communications for the chamber, said that organizers were confident in precautions they had taken with the guidance of medical authorities. After several businesses withdrew over the past few days, however, "we have chosen to err on the side of caution," Siler said in a press release.
"Although there are no confirmed cases in our immediate community, the Newton County Health Department has now suggested that, due to the amount of projected traffic at our event, their recommendation would be to follow the CDC's protocol and not hold large public events at this time," Siler said in the release.
Chamber officials are looking at dates in the summer for rescheduling the event.
March O’ the Kidney canceled
Staff members at Freeman Health System announced the cancellation of the March O’ the Kidney, which was planned to take place today at Northpark Mall. The event was canceled as a precaution related to spread of the coronavirus, according to a news release from the hospital.
March O’ the Kidney is a 1-mile walk at Northpark Mall designed to raise awareness about kidney disease and to raise money for the Freeman Dialysis Fund.
Details: krthomas@freemanhealth.com, 417-347-4629.
Connect2Culture
All Connect2Culture-hosted events scheduled for March and April will be postponed, including the C2C Roundtables as well as the National Poetry Month events, according to a release.
In addition, all Connect2Culture meetings, including board meetings, will be hosted remotely via teleconferencing services.
Pro Musica concert canceled
The next Pro Musica-sponsored concert, a combined musical performance by the Jupiter and Jasper string quartets, has been canceled, according to Deborah Billings, Pro Musica’s executive director.
The concert was scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Joplin Family Worship Center.
“We want to do our part to slow the spread of the COVID-19 and protect the high-risk members of our community,” Billings wrote in a release Friday morning.
The arts education events often tied with the visiting groups will also be canceled, she said, including the "Bach-A-Bye Baby" concert for children scheduled for Friday, March 27, at the Joplin Public Library. Pro Musica is making every effort to reschedule the Jupiter/Jasper concert at a future date, Billings said, perhaps in May or June.
The final concert of Pro Musica’s 40th anniversary “encore performance season,” featuring the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, is still a go, Billings said. That concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24, at Missouri Southern's Corley Auditorium.
Post Art Library events canceled
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Post Art Library inside the Joplin Public Library has canceled the following community events:
• The coloring book release party for "JOMO: Women Who Made Their Mark" on Saturday, March 21.
• The open-mic poetry night with Connect2Culture and Pub Hound Press at the Joplin Empire Market on Friday, April 3.
• The Literally Design reception at the Joplin Public Library on Saturday, April 11.
Addiction presentation canceled
A presentation that was set for Monday about video game addiction set for Monday has been canceled. Cam Adair's "Confessions of a Video Game Addict" was to be featured at Pittsburg State University’s Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.
Foreign Language Field Day Competition canceled
Friday’s Foreign Language Field Day Competition, which draws hundreds of students from area local high schools every year, was canceled “due to precautions related to the COVID-19 and health department travel restrictions,” the Joplin High School Language Team announced Friday. Any paid registrations will be applied to next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.