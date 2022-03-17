After having been canceled for two consecutive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Joplin Globe Spelling Bee is set to return.
The bee will begin at 8 a.m. Friday at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, 3401 Newman Road. More than 40 fourth, fifth and sixth grade students from schools in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma are set to participate.
“This has been my first year to coordinate the spelling bee, and after a two-year break from the bee due to the pandemic, I am so happy we are able to bring the bee back this year for the kids,” said Jamie Strickland, the Globe’s advertising director. “All the contestants have studied and worked so hard to make it to the championships, and I’m wishing each kid the best of luck.”
“The spelling bee has always been showcasing some of the great young scholars from our area schools, and the Globe is excited to put them in the spotlight and honor and recognize them for their achievements just to qualify and participate in the event,” Globe Publisher Dale Brendel said. “We’re excited to see who is able to come out on top this year. This event would not be possible without our co-sponsor, TAMKO Building Products, and without the help and support of those at Thomas Jefferson who are hosting the event, and our judges and volunteers.”
Prizes in the amount of $100, $75 and $50 will be given to the first-, second- and third-place winners. Judges will be Andy Ostmeyer, editor of the Globe; Doug Spears, of TAMKO; and Lisa Brown, from the Joplin Public Library.
“TAMKO has been a proud supporter of the Globe spelling bee and Newspapers In Education efforts for many years,” said Kim Eckerman, a spokesperson for TAMKO Building Products, in a statement. “We believe in the power of education and the importance of supporting our young people. The spelling bee is a fun combination of both, which is why it’s one of our favorite annual events to sponsor. We’re happy to be a part of something that brings joy through learning with friendly competition to so many area children.”
For those who are unable to watch the bee in person, a livestreaming option will be available; go to joplinglobe.com for the link.
