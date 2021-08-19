School may be starting next week for most area schools, but that doesn't mean you have to put an end to your summer vacations.
In honor of the Missouri bicentennial, which was celebrated earlier this month, Joplin Globe staff have put together a list of their top 10 places to visit in the state.
Who recommended the Ozark rivers? And whose favorite spot is Busch Stadium in St. Louis? Check out the story online at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition to see if you guessed correctly, and also to discover our other eight picks.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest on Joplin assistant city manager Dan Pekarek, who today announced his retirement.
- Details on a plan by Mercy to raise its starting wage for all employees.
- An update from Wyandotte Nation, which today made a donation in support of public safety.
Have a nice evening. If you're interested in getting out, remember that Third Thursday is tonight in downtown Joplin.
