The Joplin Globe's 44th annual spelling bee will begin at 8 a.m. Monday at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, 3401 Newman Road.
It will feature 48 students in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades from schools around the Joplin area.
Judges are Andy Ostmeyer, editor of the Globe; Doug Spears, with sponsor TAMKO Building Products; and Lisa Brown, with the Joplin Public Library. The spell master is Lia Wu, an English teacher at Thomas Jefferson. The announcer is Amanda Stone, coordinator of Bright Futures Joplin.
“This is the 44th year of the Joplin Globe Newspapers in Education spelling bee," said Jamie Strickland, the Globe's advertising director and spelling bee coordinator. "We are so excited to be able to organize this event for our students in Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas. The event would not be possible without our sponsor, TAMKO, and the use of the beautiful auditorium at Thomas Jefferson.
“This group of students have worked hard to study and prepare for the spelling bee, and it is truly amazing to watch the contestants' determination and efforts leading up to and during the competition."
The bee is open to the public and also will be livestreamed at joplinglobe.com.
