Area students in grades seven through 12 were invited to write essays on the following topic: “Why is Veterans Day important? How can you show gratitude to those who have fought for our country?”
Following are the winning essays in the two categories. First-place winners received $100, second-place winners received $75 and third-place winners received $50.
Robert S. Thurman Post 13, American Legion, Joplin, sponsored the contest in connection with The Joplin Globe’s Newspapers in Education program.
Grades 7-9
First place
Ilee Branstetter
Seventh grade, South Middle School
Teacher: Heather Van Otterloo
Honoring Our Veterans
Over the years, you might have heard some people ask things like “Why does Veterans Day exist?”, “Why do we need to honor our veterans?” or “What does Veterans Day have to do with me? I have no military family.” Well there are many reasons to celebrate Veterans Day. One of those reasons is that veterans put their lives on the line to protect our country. Veterans are men and women who decided to join the military knowing that they may experience things like getting injured or killed or seeing people they know get injured or killed. Making that decision, despite what might happen, is very brave and should be celebrated.
Veterans Day exists because it is important to show gratitude for everyone that puts their lives on the line for our country, even if those people are not in your family. There are many ways that you can show your thanks to veterans all year long. A way you can show gratitude for our veterans is to fly an American flag correctly at your house; they fought for that flag and it represents their struggles. Another way to show appreciation is to ask a veteran you know to tell you stories about being in service. Some don’t like to talk about their time in the military, but some do. You could learn something really interesting. Other examples of showing gratitude to veterans are doing things like donating to charities like Fisher House Foundation and the Disabled American Veterans that help veterans, attending the Veterans Day parades, visiting some of the veterans in your local hospital and nursing homes, and writing letters to veterans who served. These actions will show veterans that you are grateful and appreciative for what they have done.
Veterans are a big part of our freedom as people living in the United States. So Veterans Day is an important time to show that you appreciate all that they have done to keep our freedom. Now, when someone asks you why we celebrate Veterans Day, you can answer them without any confusion.
Second place
Roman Venturella
Eighth grade, South Middle School
Teacher: Heather Van Otterloo
Honoring Our Veterans
What does it mean to be a veteran? Being a veteran by definition means being “a person who has served in the military,” but to me, a veteran can mean so much more. A veteran is a person who sacrificed their time and safety for our country. A veteran is someone who taught other soldiers to be brave and honorable. A veteran could be a pilot for the Air Force or a past member of the Coast Guard. No matter what service a veteran has served in, I believe they deserve appreciation. No matter if they served in the Army, National Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, etc. To me, a Veteran doesn’t have to be a person either. A veteran could be even a dog that served as a bomb dog keeping human soldiers alive.
Why do we feel that it is necessary to have a dedicated day to celebrate those who have served for our country? I believe that it’s to show that we appreciate what they did to keep citizens safe and our country free. Think about all that they went through, all the nights where they didn’t know if they would make it to the next. They would leave their family and, most of the time, their country behind to keep our country safe and to ensure our protection and freedom.
How should we show gratitude towards our veterans? Thanking them? Giving them flowers? Hugging them? Saluting them? I believe we should show them our respect in the way that fits them individually. Maybe you give them a gift or maybe just give them love. My grandpa served in Vietnam. When we want to show him our appreciation, I’ll draw something for him or write him a short thank-you note. But in reality, you can really celebrate a veteran in any way that fits their personality. There is no exact way to show appreciation for a veteran near you, but it should be a priority to show our gratitude for all they’ve done.
Third place
Emily Broege
Eighth grade, Frontenac (Kan.) Junior High School
Teacher: Mary Warrick
Veterans Day
Why is Veterans Day important, and how can we show gratitude to those who have fought for our country? It’s important to put a spotlight on soldiers and to honor them, and to also show that we are thankful for all they have done.
Veterans Day is important because it puts a spotlight on current serving soldiers and past soldiers that have fought to keep us safe. This is important because it shows them that there are so many people that are thankful for everything they have done from just enlisting, to putting their life at risk. They are not always reminded of how much people appreciate what they are doing. Fighting in a war in places like Iraq is hard and showing support for those soldiers can make such a big difference, it can help show them not only what but who they are fighting for.
It’s also important to honor them through celebration and to remember those who have passed. Honoring soldiers is a huge part of Veterans Day because it shows them that there is a nation of people who support them and what they do. It’s also a good time to remember fallen veterans because their life and what they did for us is rarely ever honored. You can go to a veterans memorial and place flowers, poppies, for those who have died but don't have family to remember them.
It’s important that we show veterans that we are thankful for all they have done and there are many ways we can. One which is very common is to fly an American flag from sunrise to sunset. This symbolizes the fallen soldiers and shows patriotism for the United States. Also, if you happen to see a veteran either in uniform or with anything that symbolizes that they have served, tell them that you are grateful for their service. Another way to show gratitude is to go to veterans’ hospitals and go just talk to them. They love telling stories of their time serving and don’t typically get most visitors.
There are so many things that make Veterans Day important and many ways to show gratitude for veterans. Just doing a simple act of kindness like visiting a veteran can make a huge difference, and don't forget the importance of Veterans Day.
Grades 10-12
First place
Eden Alford
10 grade, Carl Junction High School
Teacher: Amanda Royster
Why Is Veterans Day important?
The armed forces are often portrayed by Hollywood as glorious, happy and proud. This portrayal may be true at some times in a soldier's life, but serving is so much more than that. These members face grueling tasks in order to serve their country. Required boot camps range from eight to 12 weeks separated from those they love. During this time aspiring members are woken up at five in the morning by Reveille — a song that they will remember for the rest of their lives — to do grueling work and training. They are required to time multiple mile runs through the heat without breaks. They are required to work their abdominal muscles to failure time and time again without complaint. They are required to do timed push ups and failing is not an option. The work that is done post-bootcamp depends on the branch, but every branch is far from easy work. Those who have not served can’t pretend to understand the dedication and drive that it takes in order to serve in the armed forces. What we can do is show gratitude.
One hot summer day when I was with my mom we were strolling into Walmart to pick up our weekly groceries when we saw a man with a Korean War hat. She shook his hand and said the common, “Thank you for your service.” In response the man with the gravely and shaky but kind voice responded, “You’re worth it.” This always resonated with me. These people don’t serve so that their hands are shaken at Walmart or so they get discounts at clothing stores and restaurants. They don’t even serve just to prove they have what it takes. They serve because they want the opportunities they had to be there for their kids, their grandchildren and the rest of society.
The best form of gratitude we can give those who serve is simply being worth it. This means making something out of ourselves. Go to college. Go to trade school. Join the Army. Do something, because if we don’t make ourselves into productive members of society we’re letting down those who have risked everything for us. Freedom and opportunity aren’t free. Unless you’ve served in the Army, Navy, National Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force or Coast Guard, you did nothing to earn your opportunity and freedom. We didn’t have to do anything to earn it because there are people who were willing to fight this battle for us. There are people from other countries who move here chasing the American Dream. In this way the vast majority of people in this room were born lucky. Let’s use this luck and opportunity we were given and shape ourselves into people who have something to be proud of. Because in reality, many of those who fought to give us this freedom never made it home. We owe it to those who serve, have served, and died serving to not let their work be vain.
Second place
Hunter Stockton
10th Grade, Neosho High School
Teacher: Leandra Toomoth
Why Is Veterans Day important?
How can you show gratitude to those who have fought for our country?
The men and women of the United States military have sacrificed more than most people could ever imagine. Approximately 913 servicemen die in non-war-related deaths a year. In Afghanistan and Iraq alone, 6,951 soldiers lost their lives while 52,272 soldiers were wounded.
Aside from casualties and physical wounds, in the past 13 years alone, approximately 500,000 veterans have also been diagnosed with PTSD. A common consequence of PTSD includes a high risk of homeless, which includes nearly 40,000 veterans, and a high risk of suicide, of which nearly 20 veterans die each day. This will translate to over 7,000 veterans this year.
These are the same men and women who have faced horrors most will never know and managed to survive by nothing more than their own bravery and resolve. Still, many of these brave men and women continue to live a quiet battle, one in which they suffer mentally, physically and emotionally.
The least we can do as a nation is to celebrate all of our veterans — those veterans who were lucky enough to return and those that never came back home to their families or friends. We should take this day of remembrance, Veterans Day, and every day, to express our gratitude and respect that is more than deserved. Our actions can be as simple enough as taking the time out of our day to thank a veteran or active-duty soldier when we see them, to take time to recognize these sacrifices they have made for us all. We should also stand for the flag because of what it represents. If you have a family member, friend, colleague, or neighbor that has served or is serving in the military, please thank them every day. When we have the resources to do so, we should donate to as many organizations that help veterans. Showing our appreciation for our veterans and our active-duty military is especially important these days because much of what you see on the news and online anymore is people talking down on our country and our military.
Now, more than ever, we need to show that we still care and have respect for our veterans and active-duty soldiers. These men and women have given up so much for our nation that it is only right for us to show our respect and gratitude to them.
Third place
Ava Glover
10th Grade, St. Mary’s-Colgan High School
Teacher: Audrey Dickey
Sacrificial Service
When you say your prayers at night, who do you thank God for? Most people would say their parents, friends and others close to them, but what about those whom you don’t know, to whom you owe everything? Those are the men and women who dedicate themselves daily to the safeguarding of American’s liberties. Although our freedoms are ensured by the bloodshed of our soldiers, they are often left unappreciated in day-to-day life.
In the 21st century United States, chock full of division and blatant disrespect for authority, honoring veterans for their service is imperative. Some people, despite living in one of the freest countries in the world, minimize the magnitude of veterans’ sacrifices. Actions such as defacing national monuments dedicated to veterans and burning the American flag “spit on” the invaluable dedication, selflessness and courage of our soldiers. Ironically, those offending veterans are able to do so because of the rights that these brave men and women fought for. All people, regardless of political bias, age, gender, etc., have an obligation to appreciate current and former servicemen and women around them.
Gestures to celebrate veterans do not require vast amounts of money or grand, public displays. Buying a coffee or lunch for them or cooking a meal can express gratitude. Writing a kind letter and listening to their stories counts, too. Or, simply smiling and saying “thank you,” when you encounter someone in fatigues shows love. Actions, no matter how insignificant they may seem, can brighten a veteran’s day and make them feel cherished.
Although Veterans Day can be overshadowed by Halloween and Thanksgiving, I challenge those reading to do something special for current and past military members around them on November eleventh. Without veterans, America would not have obtained freedom from Britain in 1776 or retained it for generations, including now. Honoring our veterans is insufficient to the sacrifices they make, including missed birthdays, anniversaries and graduations, but we owe it to them to do something. Though Veterans Day only lasts 24 hours, we can celebrate them year-round, in ways both huge and small.
