The Joplin Globe picked up 27 awards over the weekend at the Missouri Press Association’s annual convention, during which the results of the 2021 Better Newspaper Contest were announced.
The Globe won second place for general excellence in its category, competing against newspapers including the Columbia Missourian, the Columbia Daily Tribune, the Southeast Missourian, the Jefferson City News-Tribune, LakeExpo, the Daily American Republic and the Missouri Independent.
Reporter Kimberly Barker also was recognized by the Missouri Press Association as the 2021 Outstanding Young Journalist, an honor given annually to one reporter from weekly papers and one reporter from daily papers.
First-place awards were given to:
• Kevin McClintock, best columnist-serious, for his series of pet columns. Judges said McClintock “captured the joy and the heartbreak of truly loving our ‘best friends’ beautifully.”
• Amanda Stone, best newspaper in education project, for the annual writing contest. Judges said the project has “strong support from schools (and) great entries from young writers. Encouraging them by publishing their work also increases readership and shows the community the value of their local newspaper.”
• Emily Younker, best story about history, for a story about a family celebrating the 75th anniversary of their mother’s liberation from a prisoner-of-war camp during World War II. Judges said it was a “compelling historical account about one family’s struggle to survive.”
• JMag staff, best magazine or alternative publication.
Second-place awards went to:
• Andy Ostmeyer, best breaking news story, for coverage of the December 2020 fire at the Olivia Apartments.
• Laurie Sisk, best sports photograph.
• Globe staff, best sports pages.
• Andy Ostmeyer, best story about history, for a story about veterans remembering the surrender of Japan during World War II.
• Amanda Stone, best newspaper in education project, for the annual All-Area Academic Excellence Team program.
Third-place awards went to:
• Globe staff, best overall design.
• Kevin McClintock, best feature story, for a story about Joplin Area Catholic Schools celebrating 135 years.
• Roger Nomer, best photo package, for coverage of Joplin High School’s drive-thru graduation.
• Jeff Lehr, best investigative reporting, for ongoing coverage of the 2019 shooting of David Ingle.
• Nathan Mills, best information graphic.
• Jim Henry, best news or feature obituary, for a story about the death of Homer Cole.
• Globe staff, best multimedia reporting, for coverage of the December 2020 fire at the Olivia Apartments.
Honorable mention awards went to:
• Globe staff, best front page.
• Kimberly Barker, best breaking news story, for coverage of the search for two teenage girls missing from Welch, Oklahoma.
• Kevin McClintock, best news story, for an explainer of the Electoral College.
• Kimberly Barker, best feature story, for coverage of the discharge of a COVID-19 patient.
• Andy Ostmeyer, best columnist-serious.
• Laurie Sisk, best news photograph.
• Jim Henry, best sports news story or package, for coverage of Payne’s Valley golf course.
• Jim Henry, best sports columnist.
• Kevin McClintock, best story about religion, for a story about a garage doubling as a ministry.
• Emily Younker, best coverage of elections, for stories about the Joplin School District’s 2020 bond issue.
