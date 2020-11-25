The Joplin Globe's second Home Holiday Lighting and Decorating Contest has opened.
The Globe is looking for the best and brightest Christmas lighting and holiday displays for our readers, with one winning resident — to be determined by a panel of judges — receiving $100 from this year's sponsor, Pearl Brothers True Value Hardware in Joplin.
Photos of all nominated residences will be posted on the Globe's website, joplinglobe.com, so readers can drive by and look at the displays.
There are a few rules:
• Any residence in the Globe's circulation area can enter, but businesses are not eligible.
• Readers may nominate a residence but must have the resident's permission. The person who did the decorating is the one eligible for the prize.
• Residents must agree to have their lights on from 6 to 9 p.m. daily the week before Christmas, Dec. 18-24, for public viewing.
• Participants also must be willing to have their addresses appear online at joplinglobe.com so Globe readers can drive by and look, and they must be willing to appear in a feature story that will run in the paper at the end of the contest.
• Homes owned or decorated by employees of the Globe or Pearl Brothers are not eligible.
• Previous winners are not eligible.
The contest begins today, and entries must be submitted by Dec. 13. The winner will be announced online and in the paper on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Photos, along with the name, address and telephone number of the person living at the home, can be emailed to publisher@joplinglobe.com. Submit one photo, no more than 10 megabytes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.