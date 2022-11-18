There's a new coalition in Joplin that aims to help people get a photo ID.
Of course, photo IDs are needed now more than ever for things like job-having, voting and traveling, at least by plane. But getting one can be complicated for some.
Learn more about this group, and how you can help volunteer or donate to its efforts, in a story from Roger Nomer online at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.
Over the weekend, you'll also find:
- A roundup of where you can go for a free meal on Thanksgiving Day.
- A roundup of how your congressional representatives voted on issues over the past week.
- An update on the defendants charged in the slaying of Jolene Campbell.
Have a good weekend, and stay warm.
