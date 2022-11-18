Photo ID

Paul Teverow on Wednesday works on assisting someone at the Salvation Army in Joplin replace an out-of-state birth certificate, which is necessary for that person to obtain a photo ID. Teverow, organizer of the Joplin Photo ID Project, saw the need for the assistance program after the Missouri Legislature made photo IDs a requirement for voting. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

There's a new coalition in Joplin that aims to help people get a photo ID.

Of course, photo IDs are needed now more than ever for things like job-having, voting and traveling, at least by plane. But getting one can be complicated for some.

Learn more about this group, and how you can help volunteer or donate to its efforts, in a story from Roger Nomer online at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.

Over the weekend, you'll also find:

  • A roundup of where you can go for a free meal on Thanksgiving Day.
  • A roundup of how your congressional representatives voted on issues over the past week.
  • An update on the defendants charged in the slaying of Jolene Campbell.

Have a good weekend, and stay warm.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.