Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.