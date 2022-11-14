A new Joplin community organization plans to help people obtain a photo identification card, something that’s become increasingly necessary in Missouri.
Starting Wednesday, volunteers with the Joplin Photo ID Project will be at the Joplin Salvation Army, 320 E. Eighth St., from 9 a.m. to noon to help people with getting a Missouri non-driver's license. Project members plan to be at the Salvation Army weekly for this service.
The Joplin Photo ID Project is made up of members of the Joplin Interfaith Coalition, the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties, the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, the League of Women Voters of the Greater Joplin Area, and Next-Step Joplin.
A new Missouri law requires voters to present a current government-issued photo ID to vote in elections.
“I know the issue of requiring photo IDs to vote is controversial, but I’m of the opinion that whether or not you favor it, it’s in the interest of everyone in our state to make sure that those who are eligible to vote can vote,” said Paul Teverow, organizer of the project.
The process of obtaining a photo ID can be involved, but Teverow said trained volunteers will help guide people through the necessary steps.
Applicants will need to provide documents in four categories to get a photo ID. Proof of identity and lawful status requires a document like a U.S. birth certificate, passport or military ID. An expired ID card can be used if it's within six months of expiration. Proof of a Social Security number requires a Social Security card, W-2 form or tax return. Finally, proof of Missouri residence requires a piece of mail, like a utility bill, with a name and address on it. A post office box address is not acceptable.
If an applicant’s name has changed because of marriage or divorce, the individual will need to provide documentation of that as well. A marriage license or divorce or adoption documentation would serve as proof of name change.
If an applicant is missing any of these forms, volunteers can walk them through the replacement process.
Obtaining a photo ID with the Joplin ID Project is free. There might be a cost associated with replacing some documents, but Teverow hopes donations will help offset those costs.
