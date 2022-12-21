Habitat

Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity opened their first duplex in Joplin on Wednesday. Globe | Roger Nomer

Area residents and officials braved the cold earlier today to dedicate a new duplex built by the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity.

It's Joplin Habitat's first multi-family housing unit, officials said. This past year also saw some other firsts for Joplin Habitat — two rehabilitated homes and the organization's first ICF (insulated concrete forms) home.

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.